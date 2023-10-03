About Cookies on This Site

33" Counter Depth 4-Door Refrigerator, 18.3 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

33" Counter Depth 4-Door Refrigerator, 18.3 cu.ft.

LRMXC1813S

33" Counter Depth 4-Door Refrigerator, 18.3 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
18.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 7/8" x 68 5/8" x 28 3/4"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

10.5

Freezer (cu.ft.)

7.8

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

18.3

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

576

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall Ice & Water

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus®

Dual Ice

No

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filter

LT1000P

COOLING

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

Smart Cooling® System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

5

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane/White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

1 Full, 2 Half (1 Folding)

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid Cantilevered

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2-Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Pantry Drawer

No

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

5 Total

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Freezer Light

Yes

SMARTTHINQ® SMART FEATURES

WiFi Enabled

Yes

Voice Activation

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Dual Evaporator

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Available Colour

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

28 3/4"

Depth without Handles

28 3/4"

Depth without Door

24"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

41 7/8"

Height to Top of Case

68 5/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 3/8"

Width

32 7/8"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

36 7/8"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

36 7/8"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

3 1/8"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

3 1/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

262 lbs. / 284 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

37 1/2" x 71 7/8" x 37"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System

7 Years

Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Years

UPC CODES

LRMXC1813S

772454072963

