30 cu. ft. French 4-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Full-Convert Drawer™

LRMXS3006S

CustomChill™ Drawer

This versatile drawer gives you additional refrigerator or soft freeze space when you need it. Featuring four temperature settings, it adapts to your needs and gives you flexibility to store a range of foods from meats and fresh produce to cooking ingredients and cold drinks.
Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice™

LG’s exclusive Craft Ice™ slow melting round ice maker automatically makes upscale craft ice at home without the work. No more time consuming molds that only produce one or two at a time. Give your beverages the perfect ice for next level entertaining, from craft cocktails & whiskey to soft drinks, lemonade, even iced coffee.



*Shape and clarity of Craft Iceᵀᴹ will vary with settings, home use and water supply.
SEE HOW LG'S EXCLUSIVE ROUND CRAFT ICETM LETS YOU ENTERTAIN LIKE A BALLER.
Maximum Shelf Space

Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. Located on the freezer door, the ingenious SpacePlus® ice system offers easy access to ice when you need it while freeing up shelf space for additional storage.

10 Year Warranty on Linear Compressor

Inverter Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quieter and more durable. As the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*
Fresher is Better with Door Cooling

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling ™ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.
Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth, so the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste. At last, the kitchen you can’t wait to show off is the kitchen that handles real-life in style.
Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

From making extra ice for tonight's dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications from any-where. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRMXS3006S-v5
Volume Total (cu.ft)
29.5
InstaView
No
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 38 1/8"
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    29.5

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    38 x 73 x 40

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    799

  • Compressor Type

    Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    1

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    1 Piece (Clear)

  • Refrigerator Light

    Micro Surface LED

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    2 Humidity Crispers

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174032992

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Product Type

    French Door

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Standard Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    29.5

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    8.9

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    17.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    331

  • Depth without door (inch)

    31

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    35 3/4

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    38 1/8

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    358

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    69 1/8

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70 1/4

  • Installation Clearance

    Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    38 x 73 x 40

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 3/4 x 70 1/4 x 38 1/8

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    50 1/8

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    40 3/4

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    45 3/8

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Drawer Divider

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2Tier Organization

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    Premium LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    3.5

  • Dispenser Light

    Yes

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    6.3

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Matching Commercial Handles

  • Contour Door

    Yes

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    799

  • Compressor Type

    Linear Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

