31 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

31 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

LRYXS3106S

31 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

4 Types of Ice

LG's new fridge has 4 types of ice: cubed, crushed, mini-cubes, and slow-melting round Craft Ice™, perfect for any beverage.

Environmentally Friendly

Save money. Save energy

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

30.7

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

755

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

1-step folding

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

8

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes (Hybrid)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes (Temperature-Controllable)

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174037621

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

30.7

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

10.3

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

20.4

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

313

Depth without door (inch)

29 7/8"

Depth without handle (inch)

34 3/8"

Gross Weight (lb.)

335

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 34 3/8"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

48 7/8"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40"

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Left Door Only)

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer Divider

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

3 - tier orgazation

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

4.5 / 4.9 (IcePlus)

Dispenser Light

Yes

Dual lce Maker

Yes (Craft Ice)

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

3.0

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Water Filtration System

Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Grip(Curved Handle)

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

755

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

No

