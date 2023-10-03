31 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Save money. Save energy
When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.