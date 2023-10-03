We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Counter Depth, Door in Door, 10 YEAR WARRANTY ON LINEAR COMPRESSOR, Smart Cooling Plus System
All Spec
-
Refrigerator
-
14.4 cu.ft.
-
Freezer
-
7.2 cu.ft.
-
Total
-
21.6 cu.ft.
-
Electronic Display
-
LED (Temperature R/F, Ice Options, Child Lock, Water Filter Status)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
508
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
External White LED
-
Electronic Sensors
-
6
-
Water Filter
-
LT700P
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Fixed
-
Shelf Configuration
-
Molded
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector Tempered Glass
-
Utility Bin
-
Yes
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Controlled
-
Tall Ice and Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED Lighting
-
No. of Shelves / Bin
-
5EA (Fixed, 2 Gallon)
-
SplacePlus Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
3
-
Shelf Construction
-
Tempered Glass
-
Door Bins
-
3 Fixed
-
Drawers
-
2 Plastics
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
SpacePlus Ice System
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
LED Lighting
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Door Style
-
Contour
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Toe Grille
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Coated Metal, Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Handles
-
Smart Pull (Color Matched)
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
28 7/8"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
24 5/8”
-
Height to Top of (Case/Door Hinge)
-
68 7/8" / 70 1/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
2" to Adjacent Items
-
Weight (lbs)
-
282/311 (Unit/Carton)
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
35 7/8” x 70 1/4“ x 28 7/8”
-
LSC22991ST
-
048231784801
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™
