Specs

Reviews

Support

LSC22991ST

Counter Depth, Door in Door, 10 YEAR WARRANTY ON LINEAR COMPRESSOR, Smart Cooling Plus System

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

14.4 cu.ft.

Freezer

7.2 cu.ft.

Total

21.6 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Electronic Display

LED (Temperature R/F, Ice Options, Child Lock, Water Filter Status)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

508

Digital Temperature Controls

External White LED

Electronic Sensors

6

Water Filter

LT700P

LoDecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Fixed

Shelf Configuration

Molded

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Utility Bin

Yes

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Controlled

Tall Ice and Water Dispenser

Yes

Refrigerator Light

LED Lighting

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves / Bin

5EA (Fixed, 2 Gallon)

SplacePlus Ice Maker

Yes

Dairy Corner

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Shelves

3

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Door Bins

3 Fixed

Drawers

2 Plastics

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

SpacePlus Ice System

Yes

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Handles

Smart Pull (Color Matched)

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES

Depth w/ Handles

28 7/8"

Depth w/o Door

24 5/8”

Height to Top of (Case/Door Hinge)

68 7/8" / 70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Installation Clearance

2" to Adjacent Items

Weight (lbs)

282/311 (Unit/Carton)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35 7/8” x 70 1/4“ x 28 7/8”

UPC CODES

LSC22991ST

048231784801

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™

