5.2 cu. ft. Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD® Built-In Intelligence
*Based on independent testing on comparable models WM4500 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash® Option, 10 lb. load (March 2021).
*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.
*LG SideKick® Sold Separately.
*Wi-Fi and ThinQ® app required. Available on select smart appliances.
SUMMARY
Key Spec
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
4.5
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Display Type
-
Easy Circle Control + Touch LED
-
Timer Display
-
No
-
Delay Timer
-
1-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Foam detection system
-
Yes
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Plastic Lifter
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
4.5
-
Bar Code
-
195174052990
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
IMEF
-
3.10
-
IWF
-
2.90
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120 V, 60 Hz, 10 A
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
55
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 41 39/64 x 30 29/32
-
Weight (lbs)
-
200.8
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
213.0
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP6W
-
Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer
-
WD300CW
-
Matching Electric Dryer
-
DLE5500W
-
Matching Gas Dryer
-
DLG5501W
-
Allergiene
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Jumbo Wash
-
No
-
Hand Wash/Wool
-
No
-
Whites
-
No
-
Bulky/Large
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Quick Wash (Speed Wash)
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
No
-
Drain+Spin
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
AI Wash
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Bright Whites
-
Yes
-
Sanitary
-
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Temp.
-
Tap Cold / Cold /Warm / Hot / Extra Hot
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
5 Levels
-
Soil
-
5 Levels (Light to Heavy)
-
Pre-wash
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Spin Only
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
No
-
Fresh Care
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Softener Level
-
No
