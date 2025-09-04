REDEMPTION PROCESS





The redemption process must be completed online, in accordance with the steps set out below. Following the purchase (from an Authorized Canadian Retailer) of a Qualifying Product during the Promotional Period, Participants must visit LG Canada’s Product Redemption page to provide the information requested in order to validate the purchase and redeem their Offer ("Offer Redemption "). Participants will be required to provide the following information during the Offer Redemption process: name, home address, email address, the Qualifying Product, the serial number of the Qualifying Product, and certain Qualifying Product purchase details (specifically, the Authorized Canadian Retailer where the Qualifying Product was purchased, the purchase date and a legible picture of the proof of purchase).

If any information required to complete the Offer Redemption process is missing, this may delay or stop the processing of the Participant’s Offer Redemption Offer and may result in the Participant being ineligible to receive the Offer.

Please check your inbox and spam/junk folder to ensure you receive email notifications from LG.

Participants who receive an email stating that additional information is required to complete the Offer Redemption process are required to provide the information requested within seven (7) days of the delivery of such email. Failure to provide such information in accordance with the directions set out in the received email and within the above-noted specified time period can, subject to LG Canada’s sole discretion, result in the rejection of the Offer Redemption and no Offer will be due to the Participant.

Participants will have until December 31, 2026 (11:59 pm ET), to visit the Product Redemption page, apply to redeem their Offer ("Redemption Period") and register the Qualifying Product for the extended warranty.



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PROMOTION RESTRICTIONS





This Promotion applies only to new Qualifying Products (listed in Table 1) that are purchased from an Authorized Canadian Retailer (listed in Table 1) in accordance with these Promotion Terms and during the Promotional Period. Online purchases from internet auction sites or purchases of open box items, resold, refurbished or reconditioned models, and/or display units are not eligible under this Promotion.

This also excludes purchases from eBay, Amazon Marketplace, Best Buy Marketplace or any other similar 3rd party marketplace. Additionally, this Promotion is not valid on free, giveaway, or other complimentary promotional merchandise, even where such merchandise would otherwise be considered a Qualifying Product. (This Promotion does not apply to previous purchases.)

Participants in the Promotion must be individuals who are purchasing the Qualifying Products for personal use. This Promotion is not applicable to commercial sales. No Offer Redemption by a business, group, organization or other such party will be honored.

Duplicate submissions of the Offer Redemption using the same Qualifying Products or otherwise duplicate proofs of purchase will not be accepted and all associated Offer Redemption shall be deemed void.

Illegible, altered, or mechanically/electronically reproduced proofs of purchase are not eligible and shall not be accepted as part of the Offer Redemption. Multiple Offer Redemption attempts by the same individual may result in the individual and associated claims being disqualified from the Promotion and possibly future promotions. Offer Redemption will be deemed invalid if they are late, illegible, incomplete, damaged, irregular, mutilated, forged, falsified or altered. Mass claims or Offer Redemptions that are generated by a script, macro, mechanically or electronically reproduced, automated or from a promotion entry service or automated device, or tampered with in any way, will be disqualified and reported to the appropriate authorities.

Any additional expense incurred in connection with receipt or use of any Offer Redemption is the responsibility of the claiming Participant. Offer Redemption may not be transferred, substituted or redeemed for cash.

To reach LG Canada Promotion support please send an email to HA.Redemption@lgepartner.com or call 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00am to 6:00pm (ET) Monday to Friday, with the exception of Canadian public holidays.





PRIVACY POLICY





By participating in this Promotion, each Participant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information by LG Canada for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Promotion. LG Canada’s Privacy Policy is incorporated herein and available at https://www.lg.com/ca_en/privacy. A Participant’s participation in the Promotion constitutes consent to the Privacy Policy, these Promotion Terms and to receipt of communications about the Promotion via email, phone calls, postal mail or otherwise. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by LG Canada should be addressed to canada.privacy@lge.com.





MODIFICATIONS AND TERMINATION OF THE PROGRAM





LG Canada reserves the right to modify any of the Promotion Terms set forth herein at any time, including, but not limited to, the duration of the Promotional Period or to cancel the Promotion at any time, without notice.

LG Canada reserves the right to discontinue the participation privileges of any Participant (in this promotion and possibly future promotions) who engages in any fraudulent activity or uses the Promotion in a manner inconsistent with these Promotion Terms or in violation of any federal, provincial or local laws. In addition, LG Canada shall have the right to take appropriate administrative and/or legal action, including reporting such activity to the relevant law enforcement authorities, as it deems necessary in its sole discretion.





INDEMNIFICATION





By submitting an Offer Redemption for this Promotion, each Participant confirms his or her understanding of and compliance with these Promotion Terms. Each Participant, and his/her representatives, heirs, next of kin or assignees ("Participant’s Representatives"), hereby releases and holds LG Canada harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the Participant, Participant’s Representatives or any other person, including personal injury, death or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a Card, participation in the Promotion, any breach of the Promotion Terms, or in any Card-related activity. The Participant and Participant’s Representatives agree to fully indemnify LG Canada from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Promotion, without limitation.





LIMITATION OF LIABILITY





LG Canada does not assume any liability for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of Offer Redemption s in the Promotion or for any printing or other errors in any Promotion materials. LG Canada assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, tampering, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of Offer Redemption s. LG Canada is not responsible for any problems, viruses or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of email or Direct Messaging on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to a Participant’s or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in the Promotion.

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any personal injury or property damage or losses of any kind, including without limitation, direct, indirect, consequential, incidental or punitive damages which may be sustained by a Participant’s or any other person's computer equipment resulting from a Participant’s attempt to either participate in the Promotion or download any information in connection with participating in the Promotion or use of any website.

These Promotion Terms shall be governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. The courts in the judicial district of Toronto shall have exclusive jurisdiction over all disputes or disagreements arising pursuant to these Promotion Terms.





LANGUAGE





If there is any conflict between the French language version and the English language version of these Promotion Terms, the English language version of these Promotion Terms shall prevail.