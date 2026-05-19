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By signing up, you consent to receive email communications from LG.ca regarding the pre-order launch of the 27GM950B-B. Signing up for notifications does not guarantee a pre-order opportunity, product availability, or promotional offer, and does not constitute a purchase or reservation.

The “Free Monitor” offer is available as an instant bundle with qualifying pre-orders, while supplies last. In the event of high demand, the promotional item may no longer be available at the time of purchase.

Shipping and delivery dates for both the primary product and promotional item are estimates only and may be subject to delays.

Offer valid for Canadian residents only, unless otherwise specified. The promotional item has no cash value, is non-transferable, and may not be substituted, except at LG’s sole discretion. LG reserves the right to verify eligibility and to modify, suspend, or cancel this promotion, in whole or in part, at any time without notice. Additional terms and conditions may apply.