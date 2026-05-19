About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Own the Game This May with Exclusive Deals Get select UltraGear monitors at new lower price.Up to 720Hz on select models

Own the Game This May with Exclusive Deals Get select UltraGear monitors at new lower price.Up to 720Hz on select models

5K Mini LED Monitor

New 27inch UltraGear '26 CES Honoree

World’s first 5K Mini LED monitor

with AI upscaling + free 27" monitor

To receive an email notification when pre‑order becomes available, along with a free monitor(27G610A-B), please click the button below.

Notify Me
UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Next-gen Hyper Mini LED 5K gaming monitor with ultra-high brightness

27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor (27GM950B) with ultra-high brightness

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

UltraGear 27-inch Mini LED 5K gaming monitor (27GM950B) with AI upscaling, Blooming-free, 1250nits, 218 PPI, Dual-Mode up to 330Hz, HDR 1000

UltraGear 27-inch Mini LED 5K gaming monitor (27GM950B) with AI upscaling, Blooming-free, 1250nits, 218 PPI, Dual-Mode up to 330Hz, HDR 1000

*27GM950B offers a peak brightness of 1250 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

**Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 27GM950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K resolution.

***27GM950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD.

Next-gen Hyper Mini LED.

Next-gen Hyper Mini LED.

The brighter & sharper
ultimate 5K gaming display.

LG UltraGear evo AI GM9 introduces Hyper Mini LED, a next-generation display technology designed to enable ultra-high brightness and ultra-high resolution 5K gaming.

Ultra-high 1250nits brightness*

Powered by next-generation Hyper Mini LED technology, 27GM950B reaches up to 1250 nits of peak brightness, achieving VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000. Its ultra-high brightness helps maintain clear and consistent gaming visuals even in bright indoor environments, allowing high-quality gameplay.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) showing bright highlights and deep shadows with DisplayHDR 1000 and 99% DCI-P3

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) showing bright highlights and deep shadows with DisplayHDR 1000 and 99% DCI-P3

*27GM950B offers a peak brightness of 1250 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

HDR 1000.
Explosive highlights and precise shadows.

VESA certified DisplayHDR™ 1000 enhances contrast to reveal intense highlights and refined shadow detail in games. Bright, high-impact effects appear more vivid and clearly defined, while dark scenes retain texture and clarity without losing detail. Colors are displayed with high fidelity within the DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) displaying ultra-high 1250nits peak brightness and clarity with Hyper Mini LED

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) displaying ultra-high 1250nits peak brightness and clarity with Hyper Mini LED

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Anti-blooming game visuals

With 1.5x more local dimming zones (2,304 zones) and 5.9x more LEDs (9,216 LEDs) than conventional Mini LED*, Hyper Mini LED delivers superior peak brightness and clear visuals. Plus, Zero Optical Distance technology minimizes the panel-to-backlight gap to near zero, effectively reducing light bleed and blooming effects.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring anti-blooming visuals with Hyper Mini LED compared to conventional Mini LED

Hyper Mini LED

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring anti-blooming visuals with Hyper Mini LED compared to conventional Mini LED

Conventional Mini LED*

*Based on internal comparison with LG’s previous Mini LED model (27GR95UM).

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Ultra-high resolution 5K gaming.
Sharper detail in every pixel.

Experience refined clarity with the 27-inch 5K (5120×2880) display. Compared to FHD (1920×1080), 5K resolution (5120×2880) delivers dramatically sharper detail and enhanced visual definition, creating a richer and more immersive visual experience.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

World’s first 5K AI Upscaling.
No GPU upgrade required.*

UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 5K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 5K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.**

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K, enhancing content without a GPU upgrade

with AI Upscaling

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K, enhancing content without a GPU upgrade

without AI Upscaling

*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 27GM950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K resolution.

**Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.

***Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

High 218 PPI clarity for both
gaming & productivity

With a high 218 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear sharper and more defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.

High-PPI precision for gaming

High-PPI clarity for productivity

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Optimized refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode

Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 165Hz at 5K for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 330Hz at QHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) supports Dual Mode, offering 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD for games from RPG to FPS

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) supports Dual Mode, offering 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD for games from RPG to FPS

1ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.

The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station

LG UltraGear evo AI 27GM950B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously, via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay

AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Scene Optimization for optimal display settings

AI Scene Optimization recognizes what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as color temperature, color enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Award-winning excellence

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

in Gaming & eSports

Disclaimer:



By signing up, you consent to receive email communications from LG.ca regarding the pre-order launch of the 27GM950B-B. Signing up for notifications does not guarantee a pre-order opportunity, product availability, or promotional offer, and does not constitute a purchase or reservation.

The “Free Monitor” offer is available as an instant bundle with qualifying pre-orders, while supplies last. In the event of high demand, the promotional item may no longer be available at the time of purchase.

Shipping and delivery dates for both the primary product and promotional item are estimates only and may be subject to delays.

Offer valid for Canadian residents only, unless otherwise specified. The promotional item has no cash value, is non-transferable, and may not be substituted, except at LG’s sole discretion. LG reserves the right to verify eligibility and to modify, suspend, or cancel this promotion, in whole or in part, at any time without notice. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

 