LG Community Store offers a 15-day return period from the date your product is delivered. If you're not completely satisfied with your purchase, you can request a return within this window through one of the following methods:

• Clicking the “Return” button on the “Track My Order” page (available for 15 days after delivery),

• Calling us at 1-888-542-2623, or

• Reaching out via the Online Shopping web chat on the LG Canada website.

To be eligible for a refund:

• The product must be in like-new condition, with no damage, scratches, dents, or missing accessories.

• If you received a free gift with your purchase, it must be included in the return to qualify for a full refund.

• If you return part of a bundle offer, the refund will reflect the adjusted price without the full bundle discount.

Return Process:

• For Major Appliances and TVs larger than 55”, LG will arrange for courier pickup.

• For all other products, you’ll receive a return label via email to ship the item back to us.

Return Fees:

• A 15% restocking fee applies to Major Appliances and TVs over 55”.

• For other items, a $25 return shipping fee will be deducted from your refund.

• Original shipping and installation fees are non-refundable.

Refunds are issued to your original payment method and may take up to 2 weeks after we receive and inspect the returned product.