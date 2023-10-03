About Cookies on This Site

4800W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Bluetooth® Connectivity

Specs

Reviews

Support

4800W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Bluetooth<sup>®</sup> Connectivity

CM9960

4800W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Bluetooth® Connectivity

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Total Output Power

4800W

CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth Remote App.

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

Dance Lighting

Yes

Party Thruster

Yes

DJ Sharing

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

FUNCTION SELECTOR

CD

Yes

Tuner

Yes

AUX1

Yes

AUX2

Yes

USB1

Yes

USB2

Yes

Portable In

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

SPEAKER

Front Speaker System

3 Way 3 Speaker

Tweeter Unit

1" Compression

Mid Unit

4"

Woofer Unit

8"

Subwoofer System

1 Way

Subwoofer Unit

15"

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Headphone jack

Yes

Audio Line Out

Yes

USB 1

Yes

USB 2

Yes

Portable in

Yes

AUX In (L/R)

Yes (2)

Speaker Out

System Jack

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

Karaoke Function

Yes

SOUND

EQ

Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Auto, Bass Blast, Football

Juke Box

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

Cross Fader

Yes

Tempo

Yes

Auto Sync

Yes

DJ Pro

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM/AM

FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)

87.5 - 108.0 MHz

Memory/Erase

Yes

Clock/Time/Sleep/Set

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC/FILE TYPE

Number of Discs

1

Loading Type

Tray

Playable Disc Types

Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW

Playable File Formats

MP3, WMA

POWER

Standby Mode

Less than 0.5W

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Size (W x H x D) Main

18.5" x 9.4" x 16.5"

Size (W x H x D) Speaker 1

20" x 27.9" x 18.5"

Size (W x H x D) Speaker 2

20" x 27.9" x 18.5"

Net Weight Main

16.9 lbs

Net Weight Speaker 1

66.6 lbs

Net Weight Speaker 2

66.6 lbs

Shipping Size (W x H x D) Main Box

22.1" x 10.6" x 21.7"

Shipping Size (W x H x D) Speaker Box

41.8" x 31.3" x 22.6"

Shipping Weight Main Box

22.7 lbs

Shipping Weight Speaker Box

146.6 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192604957

