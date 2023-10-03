About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7 Google Assistant Speaker

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7 Google Assistant Speaker

WK7

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7 Google Assistant Speaker

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

High Resolution Audio

Up to 24bit/96kHz

LG ThinQ® Artificial Intelligence

Yes

Meridican Audio’s advanced technologies

Yes

Google Assistant Built-in

Yes

Chromecast Built-in

Yes

GENERAL

Channels

1ch

Total Power

30W

CONVENIENCE

Smartphone Remote App

Yes

Smart Phone File Playback

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

SOUND MODES

24bit/96KHz Playback

Yes

Party Mode

Yes

Clear Vocal+Enhanced Bass

Yes

Clear Vocal

Yes

Enhanced Bass

Yes

Standard

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

MP3

Yes

Ogg Vorbis

Yes

Apple Lossless (m4a)

Yes

Flac Lossless

Yes

WAV

Yes

GOOGLE SERVICE

Weather

Yes

News

Yes

Traffic

Yes

Schedule

Yes

Alarm

Yes

Timer

Yes

NETWORK

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

Network File Playback

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

13W

Standby Power Consumption

8W↓

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Size (W x H x D)

135 x 210.7 x 135 mm
5.3” x 8.3” x 5.3”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

178 x 161 x 297 mm
7” x 6.3” x 11.7”

Net Weight

1.9 kg / 4.2 lbs

Shipping Weight

2.5 kg / 5.5 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454069963

What people are saying