We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dictionary app discontinued
06/07/2018
The dictionary app, available on some phones and tablets, was discontinued in February 2018. Please use dictionary apps from the Google Play Store.
- PREVIOUS
Career Opportunities 04/09/2017
- NEXT
Under Maintenance! 21/06/2018
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/ca/en/support/announcement/CANTC180608123640.html isCopied
paste