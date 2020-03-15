About Cookies on This Site

COVID-19 CUSTOMER SUPPORT UPDATE

03/15/2020
While the COVID-19 situation is evolving quickly, we want to reassure you that LG is taking the necessary steps to provide you with the needed access to “In-Warranty” and “Out-of-Warranty" support.

Our inbound telephone call support is available from 8am to 8pm EST 7 days a week. 

We have also increased our live chat and email support to service you better.

Please use our quick links below to get direct access to our support pages

Extended Manufacturer’s Warranty Notice

If you are unable to receive repair services for your product due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the manufacturer’s warranty for your product expires between March 13th to May 31st, LG will extend your manufacturer’s warranty until the end of June or until service resumes.

At LG, our customers are a top priority, and our commitment to you has only increased during this period of uncertainty. You can rest assured that LG is closely monitoring the situation and working tirelessly every day to ensure the continuity of the support we provide.

