We are truly grateful for your support of LG mobile products.



We want to thank for your loyalty over the years.

LG recently conducted a comprehensive review of our business portfolio and decided that we

will no longer manufacture and develop mobile phones.

LG mobile phones will continue to be available while supplies last.

Please check with your local carrier for specific product availability.

We will fully honour our product limited warranties, and will also continue to provide software

and security updates as well as replacement parts in accordance with applicable requirements.

Please refer to the FAQs below for further details.

Thank you for your faithful support of LG Mobile. We hope that you will continue to embrace our other smart technologies, as LG delivers a wide range of innovative products and services that make life better.

FAQs

Q1. How long will LG mobile products be available for purchase?

A. LG mobile phones will be available for purchase while supplies last. Check with your carrier for specific product availability.

Q2. Will my phone still work?

A. Your current LG phone will continue to work with your service provider.

Q3. Will customer services be available to LG phone users after the closing down of the mobile business?

A. In Canada, LG will fully honour its standard limited warranty included with each LG mobile phone. LG will provide additional after-sales support depending on model and contractual obligations. After-sales support can be found here:

http://lg.com/ca_en/support or by calling 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET, 7 days a week.

Q4. How long will repair parts be available? Will I still be able to buy mobile accessories?

A. LG will continue to provide service parts for at least the period of your phone’s limited warranty.

Supplies may be limited for various accessories, such as protective cases.

Q5. Will operating system upgrades continue be provided?

A. An Android 11 OS upgrade is currently under development, and we also intend to provide Android 12 OS upgrade, for select models.

You will receive a notification on your phone if/when an update is available. Please contact 1-888-542-2623 with any questions.

Q6. Will software updates continue to be provided?

A. Yes. Additional details will be provided in the near future.

Q7. How long will LG applications and services continue to be available?

A. Applications and services will continue to be available and updated in line with the current policies.

Relevant information regarding availability will be announced in advance of changes.

Q8. What are LG Electronics’ plans regarding the LG ThinQ app that monitors and controls home appliances?

A. The LG ThinQ app will continue to be available for download on both Google Play and iOS App Store so consumers can continue to use the LG ThinQ ecosystem of smart products and services.

Q9. What does LG closing its mobile business mean for current and future phones?

A. It means LG mobile phones will no longer be available after current inventories are sold. LG will not be introducing

any new phones into the market in the future. For specific product availability, please check with your carrier.

Q10. What is the status of LG’s Second Year Promise program?

A. This no-cost extended limited warranty program will be fully honoured, continuing for those who register their eligible new phone per the program conditions. For more details, please see https://lgextendedwarranty.ca/ca/en/pages/warranty/home

Q11. Besides phasing out smartphones, what about other LG wireless devices?

A. LG wireless headphones, earbuds and Bluetooth speakers will still be available from LG Electronics Canada.

Q12. How will customers’ personal information be properly handled?

A. LG mobile phones operate on your carrier network using the Android operating system and can run third party apps and services.

LG will continue to handle any personal information it collects via its apps and services in accordance with its privacy policies and applicable laws.

For product registration and customer service, please see https://www.lg.com/ca_en/privacy

For all other LG services, please see the privacy policy that is provided with that service.

Otherwise, please see the privacy policies of Google, your carrier, or the third party services.

Q13. What happens to the personal information stored on my device

A. Personal data on your phone will remain accessible to you as your phone remains fully functional. To the extent you store data on a cloud service by a carrier, Google or other third party provider, consult with the terms and conditions provided by such provider.