Notice of PC Suite / LGST / LG CM (connection manager)
We at LG Electronics sincerely thank you all for using the PC Suite / LGST / LC CM (connection manager) over the past years.
We are informing you that these services will be terminated on July 31st, 2021 following the closure of the LG Electronics mobile phone business division.
- Services to be terminated: PC Suite / LGST / LG CM (connection manager)
- Termination date: 00:00 July 31st, 2021 (Korean local time, GMT + 9)
- After service termination: Users will no longer be able to use these functions.
