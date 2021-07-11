We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Art Gallery Theme Update
07/11/2021
A new and great-looking theme will be added to the Art Gallery, where you can enjoy various artworks for free.
The new theme will also have a feature allowing you to see more art gallery photos.
*Availability of Art Gallery service on LG Smart TV may differ by TV platform.
