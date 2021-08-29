Problem caused by having updated Google app version.

Conflict with LG logic due to change in Google app call logic for certain phone models.

►Problem versions: 12.33.9.23 – 12.33.11.23 – 12.33.13.23

After narrowing down issue to above scenario, check whether an update exists and, if so, manually update to latest version:

Play Store > Google App > Update > version 12.33.16.23

If latest update still not yet available from Google Play, it means update still being developed and tested. Should be available shortly.

For those whose latest update is not yet available, please UNINSTALL current version and uncheck Automatic Update Option to prevent issue from reoccurring until the time version 12.33.16.33 is made available for your phone.

Settings > Apps & notifications > App info > Google > top right menu icon (3-dots) > Uninstall