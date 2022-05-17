[Notice] Monitor Service Program



LG Electronics has discovered a potential “No Power” issue that may arise in two monitor models produced from October 2021 to April 2022. For the convenience of its customers, LG is offering free preventative service to replace the mainboard on the following models:

Production Year/Month Model Name October 2021~April 2022 27UP600-WY 27UP650-WY

The free preventative service is only being offered for above named models manufactured between October 2021 and April 2022. To arrange the free preventative service, please call the Customer Call Centre.

- Call Centre: +1-888-542-2623

All other terms of LG’s limited warranty continue to apply. This service program does not extend any warranty coverage.

③ In case a hologram sticker is shown on the Label, even if the MFG date is from 10/2021 to 04/2022, Warranty SVC is not required.

(Preventive action is taken on units for which this hologram sticker is added)