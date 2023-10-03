About Cookies on This Site

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™ 5.2 cu. ft. Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer

WKEX200HGA

Smooth Surface Helps Prevent Snags

Smooth Surface Helps Prevent Snags

Unlike porcelain & plastic, stainless steel tubs & lifters avoid chips that snag on & ruin clothing.
Premium Looks Designed to Last

Premium Looks Designed to Last

Sleek, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by chrome rim & control knob accents.
Save Time

Save Time & Simplify Laundry Day

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done. from

Warranty/Certifications

*Floor space.

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Forget about sorting or choosing cycles - built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size to select the optimal wash motions. For more advanced fabric care, ﻿Smart PairingTM automatically selects the optimal drying cycle based on the washer cycle that was selected.

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

*When normal cycle is selected on control panel.
GO BEYOND EVERYDAY

Helps Remove Allergens

The Allergiene™ cycle uses the intense power of steam to gently remove more than 95%* of common household allergens, like dust mites and pet dander from even the most delicate fabrics.

Helps Remove Allergens

*Certified by Asthma Canada.
*Based on independent testing comparing models WKEX200/WKGX201 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
Washer 5.2 cu. Ft. / Dryer 7.4 cu. Ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 74 3/8" x 30 3/8" (55" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

WashTower™

Type

Single Unit Front Load Washer and Dryer

Capacity (cu.ft.)

Washer 5.2 cu. ft./Dryer 7.4 cu. ft.

Colour

Nature Green

APPEARANCE

Touch Buttons

Yes

Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

Yes

Unified Centre Control

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEE Tier

Tier 2

WASHER PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

6

Programs

Normal, Bedding, Delicates, Heavy Duty, Speed Wash, Cloud Cycles

DRYER PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

6

Programs

Normal, Bedding, Delicates, Heavy Duty, Small Load, Cloud Cycles

WASHER OPTIONS

No. of Options

10

Options

TurboWash®, Steam, Extra Rinse, Pre-wash, Sanitary*, Tub Clean*, Drum Light*, Control Lock, Signal*, Wi-Fi*/Remote Start*

DRYER OPTIONS

No. of Options

9

Options

Wrinkle Care, Steam, Reduce Static, Energy Saver, Steam Fresh*, Drum Light*, Control Lock, Signal*, Wi-Fi*/Remote Start*

WASHER DETAILS

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

5

Wash/Rinse Temps

Hot, Warm/Hot, Warm, Cold/Warm, Cold

No. of Spin Speeds

5

Spin Speeds

High, Medium/High, Medium, Low, No Spin

Water Levels

Load Sensing

No. of Soil Levels

5

DRYER DETAILS

Temperature Settings

High, Medium/High, Medium, Low/Medium, Low

Drying Levels

Very, More, Normal, Less, Damp

Manual Dry Times

60min., 50min., 40min., 30min., 20min.

WASHER FABRIC CARE FEATURES

AI DD™

Yes

TurboWash™ 360 Technology

Yes

Steam Technology

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

Sanitary Cycle

Yes

SenseClean™ System

Yes

DRYER FABRIC CARE FEATURES

AI Sensor Dry™

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater

Yes

Steam Technology

Yes (TurboSteam™)

WASHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Control Lock*

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Easy Loading TilTub™

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator (s)

Yes

Reversible Door

No

DRYER CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3 Minute Installation Chec

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

No

LoDecibel™ Quite Operation

Yes

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Venting Option

3 Way Venting

4 Adjustable Legs

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

WASHER THINQ®TECHNOLOGY

Wi-Fi

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Remote start and cycle monitor

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

DRYER THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Wi-Fi

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Remote start and cycle monitor

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

MOTOR

Motor Type

Inverter Direct Drive

Axis

Horizontal

Max RPM

1300

WASHER MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Door Cover

Tinted Round Tempered Glass

All Available Colours

Nature Green

Door/Rim

Large Circle Matte Black Rim

Control Panel

Plastic

Cabinet

PCM

DRYER MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Door Cover

Tinted Round Tempered Glass

All Available Colours

Nature Green

Door/Rim

Large Circle Matte Black Rim

Control Panel

Plastic

Cabinet

PCM

WASHER CERTIFICATION

Asthma Canada

Yes

WASHER POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

Type

Electric

DRYER POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

240V 30 Amps (Electric)

Type

Electric

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 74 3/8" x 30 3/8"

Depth with Door Open

(55" D with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

30 1/16" x 79 11/32" x 32"

Weight (Product/Carton)

326 lbs / 361 lbs

WASHER LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts and Labour

1 Year

Direct Drive Motor

10 Years

Drum

3 Years

DRYER LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts and Labour

1 Year

Drum

3 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

195174042687

What people are saying

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™ 5.2 cu. ft. Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer