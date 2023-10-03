About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
12,000 BTU Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Window Air Conditioner

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

12,000 BTU Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Window Air Conditioner

LW1222ERSM

12,000 BTU Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Window Air Conditioner

LW1222ERSM

Control Your Cool from Anywhere

Control Your Cool from Anywhere

With the LG ThinQ® app, you can start or stop your LG air conditioner, change the mode, or set the temperature, no matter where you are. You can also use simple voice commands via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

*Some features may require 3rd party service subscriptions. Services limited to certain languages.

ENERGY STAR® CERTIFIED

ENERGY STAR® CERTIFIED

LG Air Conditioners has met the high standards of the ENERGY STAR® Program by designing products with advanced energy-efficient technologies.
Maximum Cooling

Maximum Cooling

LG window air conditioners provide exceptional cooling power that will keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control.
match_room_size_to_btus/hr

Match Room Size to BTUs/hr

Picking the right home air conditioner is very easy with the right information. Before buying an air conditioner, find out how many BTUs you need.
Quiet Operation

Quiet Operation

LG window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 53dB (when in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.
Made to Perfection
Modern Design

Made to Perfection

LG window air conditioners add powerful performance and stable durability to perfectly match your window frame.
Maximum Usability

Maximum Usability

Operate with LED display and simple selection control panel, up/down temperature adjustments, and fan speed selection, using the full-featured remote without leaving your bed, workspace, or couch.

24-hour On/Off Timer

Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, your air conditioner turns off when you plan it to.

Multiple Fan Speed

Low, Mid, or High 3-way adjustment.

Auto Restart

If the power cuts off, your unit resume its previous operation shortly after the power is restored.
Easy Installation and Usage

Easy Installation and Usage

LG window air conditioners are designed for easy and efficient installation and come with a washable and reusable air filter.

Installation Kit

This window unit comes with our simple and convenient installation kit.

Filter Check Reminder

The Clean Filter LED lights up to notify you that the filter needs to be cleaned.

Washable Filter

Maintenance is easy: simply remove the filter and wash it.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (BTU)
12,000
Dimension
23.62" x 15" x 22.20"
ThinQ
Yes
10 YEAR WARRANTY
No

All Spec

COOLING

Fan Speed

3

4way

Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

Dehumidification

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote Controller

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

Yes

Filter Alarm

Yes

Fan Mode

Turbo

DESIGN

Color(Body)

White

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454074929

ENERGY SAVING

Energy Saving(Cooling)

Yes

GENERAL

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

115 , 60

Refrigerant Type

R32

Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

1030

Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

500

Product Dimension_WxHxD(inch)

23.62 x 15 x 22.20

Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

600 x 381 x 564

Product Weight(kg)

37

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LW1222ERSM

LW1222ERSM

12,000 BTU Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Window Air Conditioner