LG AI logo Affectionate Intelligence Méně strojové,
vice lidské.

  • A man and woman share a warm embrace in a cozy living room, surrounded by soft lighting and comfortable furnishings.
  • The white ThinQ ON product on the table emits a purple light.
  • A scene where LG AI sets the destination inside a car.
  • A scene where the LG Round Cassette is installed, harmonizing beautifully with the store lighting.
  • A man and his dog are seated at a desk in an office, creating a warm and inviting workspace atmosphere.
  • A black LG washing machine is installed, blending seamlessly with the modern space.

Life's Good s LG AI

Život není vždy snadný. A my, lidé, nejsme dokonalí. Srážíme své oblíbené svetry.
Telefony necháváme v autě. Zapomeneme na důležitou schůzku.

V LG to chápeme. Proto je naše umělá inteligence navržena kolem lidí, aby nám pomohla být lidštější.
Takže v odvětví, kde se mluví především o technologiích, řekneme něco jinak.
Něco lidštějšího.

LG Affectionate Intelligence si klade za cíl být jiným druhem umělé inteligence, která se snaží být technologicky vyspělá a zároveň vždy zaměřená na člověka.

Umělá inteligence LG se v každém okamžiku přizpůsobí vašemu životu, ať už jste doma, v práci nebo na cestách, a udělá vám ho o něco snazší a příjemnější, stejně jako život je dobrý.

Life's Good. logo LG AI Symbol

Affectionate Intelligence

LG Affectionate Intelligence jde dál než k technologii, která rozumí uživatelům, ale stává se technologií, která se o ně skutečně stará. Naše Real-Time Life Intelligence je obohacena o mnohostranná data z našich zařízení a služeb po celém světě. To nám umožňuje analyzovat vzorce chování a objevovat cenné poznatky prostřednictvím orchestrovaných procesů s našimi zařízeními, což v konečném důsledku zlepšuje zkušenosti zákazníků a zajišťuje Life's Good okamžiky života.

LG AI logoAffectionate Intelligence

  • Domov, chytrý domov
    Zaměřte se více na svůj život. Řešení LG AI Home jsou navržena tak, aby váš domov byl ještě pohodlnější. LG Affectionate Intelligence se promyšleně postará o každého ve vaší domácnosti a ulehčí vám starosti, abyste mohli žít opravdověji a lidštěji. Zjistit více
  • Práce v zákulusí
    Pracujte chytřeji, ale ne tvrději. Zažijte LG Affectionate Intelligence v práci. Produktivita. Efektivita. Jasnost. Můžete pracovat ještě lépe na pracovišti, kde je umělá inteligence LG připravena vás podpořit. Zjistit více
  • Jízda do budoucnosti
    Pohybujte se svobodně. Zažijte LG Affectionate Intelligence kdekoli, nejen doma a v kanceláři. Během jízdy se umělá inteligence LG synchronizuje s vašimi zařízeními připravenými k připojení jinde, detekuje vaše okolí a rozumí vašemu chování a emocím. Zjistit více

Zjistěte vice o Life's Good

People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.
Optimism your feed
Vraťte úsměv na své sociální sítě.
Zjistit více
A dog is lying on the sofa, sleeping. Behind it, the LG WashTower is running.
My neděláme život dobrým. To vy!
Přijměte dobré okamžiky života.
Zjistit více
A dog is lying on the sofa, sleeping. Behind it, the LG WashTower is running.
Life’s Good když se nejprve ponoříte do úsměvu
Optimismus je těžká volba. Ale jakmile to uděláte, uvidíte proč.
Zjistit více

LG AI logo Affectionate Intelligence Less artificial,
more human.

  • A man and woman share a warm embrace in a cozy living room, surrounded by soft lighting and comfortable furnishings.
  • The white ThinQ ON product on the table emits a purple light.
  • A scene where LG AI sets the destination inside a car.
  • A scene where the LG Round Cassette is installed, harmonizing beautifully with the store lighting.
  • A man and his dog are seated at a desk in an office, creating a warm and inviting workspace atmosphere.
  • A black LG washing machine is installed, blending seamlessly with the modern space.

Life's Good with LG AI

Life isn’t always easy. And we humans aren’t perfect. We shrink our favourite sweaters.
Leave phones in the car. Forget that important meeting.

At LG we get that. Which is why our AI is designed around humans to help us be, well, more human.
So in an industry that talks about technology first we’re going to say something different.
Something a little more human.

LG Affectionate Intelligence aims to be a different kind of AI, committed to being technology-forward while always human-centered.

LG AI is in tune with your life at every moment, whether you are at home, at work, or on the go, making it a bit easier and more delightful, just like Life's Good.

Life's Good. logo LG AI Symbol

Affectionate Intelligence

LG Affectionate Intelligence goes further than a technology understanding users, becoming one that genuinely cares for them. Our Real-Time Life Intelligence is enriched by multi-faceted data from our devices and services worldwide. This enables us to analyze behavioral patterns and discover valuable insights through orchestrated processes with our devices, ultimately enhancing customer experiences and ensuring Life's Good moments.

LG AI logoAffectionate Intelligence

  • Home, smart home
    Focus more on your life. LG AI Home solutions are designed to make your home even more comfortable. LG Affectionate Intelligence is there to thoughtfully care for everyone in your home, easing worries to live more genuine, more human. Learn More
  • Work, behind the scenes
    Work smarter but not harder. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence at work. Productivity. Efficiency. Clarity. You can work even better at your work place where LG AI is ready to support you. Learn More
  • Drive into the future
    Move with freedom. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence anywhere, beyond just home and office. While you're driving, LG AI syncs with your ready-to-connect devices elsewhere, detects your surroundings, and understands your behavior and emotions. Learn More

Learn about Life's Good

People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.
Optimism your feed
Bring a smile back to your social media.
Learn More
A dog is lying on the sofa, sleeping. Behind it, the LG WashTower is running.
We don't make life good, you do
Embrace Life's Good moment.
Learn More
A dog is lying on the sofa, sleeping. Behind it, the LG WashTower is running.
Life’s Good when you dive in smile first
Optimism is a hard thing to choose. But Once you do, you'll see why.
Learn More

Kontaktujte nás