شركةA كابيتال

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في مشروع يعتبر واحدً من أكبر وأهم مشاريع الشقق الفندقية في مصر، وهو ماريوت ريزيدانس هليوبليس، تمكنت شركة LG Egypt، بالتعاون مع ذراعها الاستشاري المتخصص، من تقديم حلول متكاملة لأنظمة التكييف المركزي، متغلبة على سلسلة من التحديات الهندسية واللوجستية غير المسبوقة. المشروع، المملوك لشركة التطوير العقاري الكبرى أيه كابيتال، يقع في موقع استراتيجي فريد في مصر الجديدة، مما أضفى تعقيدات إضافية على عملية التنفيذ.