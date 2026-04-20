About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
شركةA كابيتال

شركةA كابيتال

04/20/2026

في مشروع يعتبر واحدً من أكبر وأهم مشاريع الشقق الفندقية في مصر، وهو ماريوت ريزيدانس هليوبليس، تمكنت شركة LG Egypt، بالتعاون مع ذراعها الاستشاري المتخصص، من تقديم حلول متكاملة لأنظمة التكييف المركزي، متغلبة على سلسلة من التحديات الهندسية واللوجستية غير المسبوقة. المشروع، المملوك لشركة التطوير العقاري الكبرى أيه كابيتال، يقع في موقع استراتيجي فريد في مصر الجديدة، مما أضفى تعقيدات إضافية على عملية التنفيذ.

شارك هذا المحتوى. يمكنك مشاركة العناصر التي تحبها مع أصدقائك.

موقع استثنائي وتحديات هندسية فريدة

يتميز المشروع بقربه الشديد من مطار القاهرة الدولي ومطار ألماظة، وهو ما فرض قيودًا صارمة على ارتفاعات المباني. أوضح المهندس خالد رشاد، المعماري بالمشروع من شركة أيه كابيتال، طبيعة هذه التحديات قائلاً: "التحدي الأكبر كان في الارتفاع. التوتال هايت عندنا كنترول جداً بسبب قربنا من المطارين. كنا محتاجين نطبق نظام VRF في مساحات محدودة بارتفاعات منخفضة، وفي نفس الوقت نحافظ على الروف لاستخدامه في مرافق ترفيهية متكاملة مثل حمامات السباحة والجيم والبادل تنس. LG لما قعدنا معاهم، اقترحوا علينا حلولاً في الـ Sizing والـ Dimensions للوحدات الخارجية والداخلية، مما ساعدنا على تجميعها في كلاسترات محددة دون تجاوز حدود الارتفاع أو التأثير على الـ Layout العام والمرافق الأخرى."

موقع استثنائي وتحديات هندسية فريدة

موقع استثنائي وتحديات هندسية فريدة

تكنولوجيا الجيل الخامس والحلول المبتكرة

لمواجهة هذه التحديات، قدمت إل جي أحدث ما توصلت إليه تكنولوجيا أنظمة التكييف، وهو نظام Multi V VRSمن الجيل الخامس. صرح المهندس خالد إبراهيم، المدير التنفيذي لقسم حلول التكييف والطاقة في إل جي إيجيبت: "نحن سعداء جداً بالتعاون المثمر مع واحد من أكبر الديفيلوبر في مصر، أيه كابيتال، في هذا المشروع الضخم. إل جي قدمت فيه أحدث تكنولوجيا، والفضل في التغلب على التحديات الكبيرة، مثل تعدد المستأجرين (Multi tenant)، يعود إلى فلسفتنا في تقديم أفضل الحلول الذكية والمطورة."

نظام فواتير مبتكر للمستأجرين: الأول في مصر

كان أحد أبرز متطلبات العميل وأكثرها ابتكاراً هو تطبيق نظام محاسبة مسبق الدفع (Pre-Paid billing system) لكل وحدة سكنية، وهو ما لم يكن مطبقاً من قبل في أي مشروع VRF في مصر. عن هذا التحدي، قال المهندس علاء أيمن، مدير الاستشارات الفنية في إل جي إيجيبت: "العميل طلب نظام pre-paid بحيث كل مستأجر يحسب على استهلاكه الفعلي للتكييف ويدفع مسبقاً. هذا كان تحدياً كبيراً لم يُطبق من قبل في أنظمة .VRF قمنا بدراسة الموضوع بدقة، وتمكنا في النهاية من تطوير حل متكامل يشمل تطبيقاً على الموبايل يمكن العميل من مراقبة استهلاكه يومياً وشهرياً، والدفع إلكترونياً."

حلول PDI لتحقيق العدالة والكفاءة

ولضمان تحقيق هذا النظام بنجاح، استخدمت إل جي نظام .PDI (Power Distribution Indicator) أضاف المهندس علاء أيمن: "نظام PDI هو نظام محاسبة سهل وبسيط يتفوق على الأنظمة الأخرى. قمنا بتهيئته خصيصاً ليتمكن المشغل (Operator) من محاسبة كل مستأجر بدقة وفق استهلاكه الفعلي. حتى الريموت كونترول الخاص بنا أصبح يعرض استهلاك الوحدة، مما يتيح للمستخدم متابعة يومية. كما قمنا بتوريد وحدات طاقة مستقلة (Independent Power Modules) لضمان استمرار النظام وكفاءته حتى في حالات الأعطال الكهربائية."

حلول PDI لتحقيق العدالة والكفاءة

حلول PDI لتحقيق العدالة والكفاءة

مرونة في الاختيار وتعدد الحلول

أكد المهندس خالد إبراهيم على أن تعدد الحلول التي توفرها إل جي كان عاملاً حاسماً: "إل جي متميزة جداً بامتلاكها Wide range من المنتجات والحلول، من Chillers بأنواعها إلى وحدات VRF ووحدات الـ Single Package. هذه المرونة أتاحت لنا فرصة كبيرة لاختيار أفضل Solution فني وتشغيلي للمشروع، مما أعطانا أعلى كفاءة وقدرة على التغلب على كل العقبات."

رحلة نجاح بدعم لا يتوقف

لم تقتصر مساهمة إل جي على المرحلة التصميمية فقط، بل امتدت لتشمل دعمها خلال مراحل التنفيذ والتشغيل. وأشار أحد المتحدثين في الفيديو إلى أن "مشوار طويل خضناه مع إل جي، بداية من مراحل Engineering وProcurement والتحديات الكبيرة اللي واجهتنا زي تغير سعر الصرف ومشاكل الشحن البحري، وصولاً إلى مرحلة. Commissioning في كل مرة كانوا قادرين على التغلب على هذه الصعاب وتدارك الموقف، والحمدلله احنا دلوقتي بنشتغل بنجاح."

رحلة نجاح بدعم لا يتوقف

رحلة نجاح بدعم لا يتوقف

شراكة استراتيجية ممتدة

وفي ختام حديثه، عبر المهندس أحمد طارق، مدير التطوير بشركة أيه كابيتال، عن سعادته بالتعاون مع إل جي، مؤكداً على أن هذه الشراكة ستستمر في المرحلة الجديدة: "إحنا سعداء جداً بالتعاون مع إل جي ومبسوطين بالتعامل معاهم في المرحلة الجديدة لإنهم من البراندات أو الشركات اللي فعلاً، حرفياً، في أي لحظة تحتاجها بتلاقيها."

يمثل مشروع ماريوت ريزيدانس هليوبليس نموذجاً ناجحاً للتعاون بين مطور عقاري كبير وشركة رائدة في مجال التكنولوجيا، لتقديم حلول مبتكرة تلبي أعلى المعايير الفندقية والعقارية في نفس الوقت.

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 