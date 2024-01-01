About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Concealed Duct_Inverter_H/P_24k Btu

AB-W24GM1T6
front view
front
front view
front

الميزات الرئيسية

  • تشغيل لغرف متعددة، والتبريد والتدفئة المتزامنين
  • التحكم في الضغط الساكن الخارجي (E.S.P.)
  • مقاومان حراريان للتحكم في درجة حرارة الهواء الداخلي على النحو الأمثل
  • الحد الأدنى من الارتفاع للتركيب في مساحة محدودة
المزيد

وحدة تكييف سبليت مخفية Concealed Inverter

اكتشف مكيفات دكت داخل السقف لتكييف مخفي من ال جي. تمتع بحل تبريد غير مرئي مناسب للاستعمالات التي تتطلب جمالاً في الديكورات الداخلية.

 

concealed-duct__Ceiling_Feature01_D

concealed-duct__Ceiling_Feature01_D

وحدة تكييف سبليت مخفية Concealed Inverter

حل تبريد غير مرئي مناسب للاستعمالات التي تتطلب جمالاً في الديكورات الداخلية

 

الميزات
Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_02_1529281542442

تشغيل للغرف المتعددة

باستخدام داكت حلزوني (مطمور أو من النوع المرن) وحجرة تدفق، من الممكن تشغيل التبريد والتدفئة للعديد من الغرف في وقت متزامن.

 

وظيفة تحكم E.S.P.‎

وظيفة تحكم E.S.P.‎

وظيفة تحكم E.S.P.‎ (الضغط الساكن الخارجي) يمكن أن تتيح التحكم في حجم الهواء بسهولة باستخدام وحدة التحكم عن بُعد. كذلك يمكن لموتور BLDC أن يتحكم في سرعة المروحة وحجم الهواء بصرف النظر عن الضغط الساكن الخارجي. لا توجد ضرورة لأي ملحقات إضافية للتحكم في تدفق الهواء.

 

Concealed_Duct_04_AR_1529915126793

تحكم بمقاومين حراريين

يمكن التحقق من درجة الحرارة الداخلية باستخدام مقاومين حراريين اثنين في وحدة التحكم عن بُعد، وكذلك من الوحدة الداخلية لاستشعار الفرق في درجة الحرارة في مكان واحد. يمكن للمقاومين الحراريين الاثنين أن يحسّنا من درجة حرارة الهواء الداخلي لتحقيق بيئة أكثر إشعارًا بالراحة.

 

Concealed_Duct_05_AR_1529915159282

ارتفاع مخفّض

توفر الأنابيب الساكنة المتوسطة الجديدة حلاً مثاليًّا للتركيب في المساحة المحدودة.

 

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_06_1529281653097

تركيب يتسم بالمرونة
(داكت ساكن منخفض فقط)

يسمح الداكت الساكن المنخفض الجديد بسحب الهواء في الجزء الخلفي أو السفلي حسب حالة التركيب.

 

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

عام

  • قدرة التبريد المقدرة / دقيقة (W)

    7.15kW - 24,400Btu/h

  • مساحة التبريد (قدم مربع)

    24

  • تصنيف قدرة التدفئة / دقيقة (W)

    6.36kW - 21,700Btu/h

  • الوحدة الداخلية Dimension_WxHxD (مم)

    900x270x700

  • وزن الوحدة الداخلية (كجم)

    25,3

  • الوحدة الخارجية Dimension_WxHxD (مم)

    870x650x330

  • وزن الوحدة الخارجية (كجم)

    44,7

  • تصنيف جهد الإدخال (V ، هرتز)

    220-230-240V, 1Ph, 50 Hz

  • نوع المبرد

    R410A

مرفق

  • حجز تشغيل / إيقاف (24 ساعة)

    نعم

  • وحدة التحكم عن بُعد

    1 Wired, 1 Wireless

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    Accessory Required (PWFMDD200)

