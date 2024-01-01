About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

داكت معلق مخفي

اكتشف مكيفات مخفية من ال جي الإمارات. زر موقعنا وتعرف على هذه الأجهزة التي توفر تبريدا غير مرئيا ومناسبا للاستعمالت التي تتطلب جمالا في الديكورات الداخلية.

 

داكت معلق مخفي

حل تبريد غير مرئي مناسب للاستعمالات التي تتطلب جمالاً في الديكورات الداخلية

 

الميزات عرض المنتجات اتصل بنا

هواء نظيف ونقي مع صندوق مرشحات مجاري الهواء الذي يعمل بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية النانوية (Duct UVnano Filter) من LG

يمكن أن يوفر صندوق مرشحات مجاري الهواء الذي يعمل بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية النانوية (Duct UVnano Filter) الحل المناسب للحصول على بيئة نظيفة ومنعشة.

 

* يلزم شراء صندوق مرشحات مجاري الهواء الذي يعمل بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية النانوية (Duct UVnano Filter) من LG كخيار إضافي. يجب التحقق من الطراز المطبق مع المكتب المحلي عند الشراء.

تشغيل للغرف المتعددة

باستخدام داكت حلزوني (مطمور أو من النوع المرن) وحجرة تدفق، من الممكن تشغيل التبريد والتدفئة للعديد من الغرف في وقت متزامن.

 

وظيفة تحكم E.S.P.‎

وظيفة تحكم E.S.P.‎ (الضغط الساكن الخارجي) يمكن أن تتيح التحكم في حجم الهواء بسهولة باستخدام وحدة التحكم عن بُعد. كذلك يمكن لموتور BLDC أن يتحكم في سرعة المروحة وحجم الهواء بصرف النظر عن الضغط الساكن الخارجي. لا توجد ضرورة لأي ملحقات إضافية للتحكم في تدفق الهواء.

 

تحكم بمقاومين حراريين

يمكن التحقق من درجة الحرارة الداخلية باستخدام مقاومين حراريين اثنين في وحدة التحكم عن بُعد، وكذلك من الوحدة الداخلية لاستشعار الفرق في درجة الحرارة في مكان واحد. يمكن للمقاومين الحراريين الاثنين أن يحسّنا من درجة حرارة الهواء الداخلي لتحقيق بيئة أكثر إشعارًا بالراحة.

 

ارتفاع مخفّض

توفر الأنابيب الساكنة المتوسطة الجديدة حلاً مثاليًّا للتركيب في المساحة المحدودة.

 

تركيب يتسم بالمرونة (داكت ساكن منخفض فقط)

يسمح الداكت الساكن المنخفض الجديد بسحب الهواء في الجزء الخلفي أو السفلي حسب حالة التركيب.

 

عرض منتجات الداكت المطمورة داخل السقف

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

 

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 