نظام فك التشفير المدمج Pro:Idiom®‎

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

نظام فك التشفير المدمج Pro:Idiom®‎

STB-5500

نظام فك التشفير المدمج Pro:Idiom®‎

(0)

التخصيص الذكي للمحتوى

يمكنك إنشاء حلك الخاص باستخدام أدوات التخصيص الذكي وبرامج إدارة المحتوى من إل جي. فبفضل الحل المخصّص، يمكن للفندق رفع علامته التجارية إلى مستويات جديدة.
• Pro:Centric Smart SDK‏ (HTML5‏، Java‏، Flash)
• تطبيق مسبق التحميل

الاتصال الذكي

يمكن عرض المحتوى دون حدود ودون مشاكل عبر الشاشات. باستخدام ميزة LG Smart Share، تم تسهيل مشاركة المحتوى وعكسه بين التلفزيون والأجهزة الذكية الأخرى للمستخدم على نحو لا يصدق.
• المشاركة الذكية، مشاركة الشاشة -WiFi Direct، Miracast، WiDi
• مزامنة الصوت عبر Bluetooth.

دعم الدقة العالية الفائقة

يدعم جهاز STB-5500 فك تشفير الفيديو ذي الدقة العالية الفائقة ودقة الخرج، ويعمل تلقائيًا على ترقية المحتوى ذي الدقة العالية بالكامل إلى دقة عالية فائقة. وبهذا، يمكنك تقديم رسائل واضحة وإضافة رسوم متحركة على المحتوى.

SoftAP

يعني SoftAP نقطة الوصول التي يتم تمكينها بالبرامج. وتعمل ميزة Wi-Fi "الافتراضية" هذه بواسطة البرنامج الذي يعمل على الجهاز لإنشاء نقطة اتصال لاسلكية.

تمديد الوحدة الخارجية جاهز

تم تصميم جهاز STB-5500 لتمديد وحدة
خارجية إضافية. ويعمل هذا على تقليل الحاجة إلى الكابلات والموصلات مما يجعل عمليات التركيب والإدارة في غاية السهولة.
طباعة

جميع المواصفات

الميزة - PRO:CENTRIC

  • النوع

    ذكي

  • تطبيق Pro:Centric

    PCA 3.7

  • موالف

    موالف واحد

  • HCAP‏ (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

    GEM/FLASH/HTML

الميزات العامة

  • الميزات الذكية

    المنزل الذكي التجاري، متصفح الويب، softAP، جهاز تحكم عن بُعد سحري (جاهز)

  • التوصيل

    المشاركة الذكية، مشاركة الشاشة، مزامنة الصوت عبر Bluetooth

  • خيار الإعداد المتقدم

    إيقاف التشغيل التلقائي / السكون التلقائي، رعاية العينين مع الحركة، توفير الطاقة الذكي

  • الإدارة

    التشخيصات عن بُعد، EzManager (للتكوين الأولي)

  • التفاعل

    HTNG‏ / HDMI‏-CEC

  • واجهة RJP

    RS232C‏، HDMI

  • DRM (إدارة الحقوق الرقمية)

    Pro:Idiom

عام

  • المنطقة

    الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 