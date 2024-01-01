About Cookies on This Site

لافتات Full HD قياسية

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

لافتات Full HD قياسية

32SM5J-B

32SM5J-B

لافتات Full HD قياسية

(1)
Front view with infill image

لافتات webOS قياسية من إل جي

صورة توضح الموظفون في متجر الشطائر أثناء قيامهم بتسليم الشطائر لأحد العملاء. صورة توضح إحدى لافتات سلسلة SM5J أثناء عرض لوحة القائمة فوقهم، مع ظهور قوائم الشطائر بالعروض الترويجية.

* جميع الصور الواردة بصفحة الويب لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

توضح هذه الصورة أن المحتوى المحدد على صفحة مدير التحكم والظاهر على اللافتات متماثلان. يشير ذلك إلى أنه يمكن التحكم في شاشات سلسلة SM5J ومراقبتها عن بُعد من أماكن مختلفة باستخدام أجهزة مثل الهاتف والحاسوب المحمول عبر مدير التحكم.

أداء عالي بفضل منصة webOS 6.0

تتميز لافتات SM5J من إل جي بالقدرة على التنفيذ السلس للعديد المهام، بفضل منصة webOS 6.0 التي تمت ترقيتها في الإصدار SoC بجانب محرك الويب. كما تعزز منصة webOS الخاصة باللافتات الذكية من إل جي من راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البديهية كما توفر أدوات بسيطة لتطوير التطبيقات و/أو خوادم SI مثل مجموعة تطوير البرامج (SDK) وSCAP والتطبيقات النموذجية.

صورة توضح أنه يمكن توصيل العديد من أجهزة الاستشعار واللافتات الخارجية من خلال موصل USB، مما يوفر حلولاً سهلة ذات قيمة مضافة.

إمكانية الاتصال بأجهزة الاستشعار المختلفة

تساعد منصة اللافتات الذكية webOS من إل جي على توفير حلول إضافية بسهولة من خلال دعم عمليات الاتصال البسيطة بأجهزة الاستشعار الخارجية مثل الاتصال قريب المدى/التعرف على الترددات اللاسلكية، منافذ الإدخال والإخراج العامة وأجهزة استشعار درجة الحرارة وما إلى ذلك عبر المكون الإضافي USB.

* يجب شراء أجهزة الاستشعار الخارجية بشكل منفصل واختبار توافقها مع منصة webOS.

توضح هذه الصورة أن المحتوى المحدد على صفحة مدير التحكم والظاهر على اللافتات متماثلان. يشير ذلك إلى أنه يمكن التحكم في شاشات سلسلة SM5J ومراقبتها عن بُعد من أماكن مختلفة باستخدام أجهزة مثل الهاتف والحاسوب المحمول عبر مدير التحكم.

المراقبة من خلال الأجهزة المحمولة والويب

يمكنك التحكم ومراقبة حالة شاشات SM5J في مواقع مختلفة في الوقت الفعلي من خلال مدير التحكم، وهو عبارة عن حل مراقبة الويب المضمن بهذه الفئة. يتوفر ذلك في الأجهزة المتصلة بالإنترنت، مما يتيح لك الاستجابة بسرعة ومرونة لحالات الطوارئ.

* يجب توصيل الأجهزة المحمولة بعنوان IP الخاص باللافتات للتحكم في لافتة واحدة في كل مرة.
** تم تحسين مدير التحكم الخاص بالإصدار جوجل كروم 56 والإصدارات الأحدث.

صورة توضح لافتة SM5J مثبتة بغرفة الاجتماعات وأحد أنظمة التحكم في الصوت والصورة التي تساعد المستخدمين على التحكم في سلسلة SM5J .

التوافق مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

تدعم فئات SM5J مستوى أعلى من التوافق مع وسائل تحكم في الصوت والفيديو لإنجاز تكامل انسيابي وتحكم ذاتي* بما يدعم فعالية إدارة أنشطة الأعمال.

*تحكم شبكي

خدمة العناية المتصلة في الوقت الفعلي من إل جي

تمتع بصيانة أكثر سهولة وسرعة مع خدمة العناية المتصلة من إل جي* وهو حل الخدمة السحابية الذي توفره شركة إل جي. فهي تدير حالة الشاشات في أماكن العميل عن بعد لتشخيص الأعطال وخدمات التحكم عن بعد، بما يدعم التشغيل المستقر لأعمال العميل.

موظف إل جي يراقب إحدى شاشات سلسلة SM5J المثبتة في مكان مختلف.

* يختلف مدى توفر خدمة "العناية المتصلة من إل جي" حسب المنطقة، ويجب شراؤها بشكل منفصل.

مساعد إل جي المبسط للإعلان، Promota

يمكنك إنشاء محتويات العرض الخاصة بك بلك سهولة باستخدام تطبيق Promota * من إل جي، الذي يمكن تنزيله على أي جهاز محمول. يمكنك باستخدام تطبيق Promota إضافة نصوص وصور لإنشاء ملف تعريف عبر الإنترنت لعملك بالإضافة إلى تقديم معلومات مثل أخبار الأحداث والقوائم الموسمية والعروض الترويجية والمزيد مع التوصية بنماذج سهلة الاستخدام ذات صلة بمجال عملك .

بإمكان مالك المتجر ببساطة استخدام هاتفًا محمولًا لإنشاء محتويات القائمة على اللوحة.

* يمكن تنزيل تطبيق Promota عبر متجر آب ستور وجوجل بلاي. (غير متوفر لمنطقة أوروبا/رابطة الدول المستقلة)

منصة اللافتات الذكية

يمكن عرض الكوبونات أو تقدير عروض المبيعات عبر البلوتوث. محتوى اللافتات المثبتة على جدار المتجر، هو نفس المحتوى الظاهر على الجهاز المحمول الذي يحمله الشخص، من خلال وظيفة النسخ المتطابق للمحتوى عبر شبكة الواي فاي. صورة توضح شاشة من سلسلة SM5J معلقة على الجدار وامرأة تستخدم جهاز حاسوب شخصي وهاتف محمول. تشير هذه الصورة أنه يمكن توصيل اللافتات لاسلكيًا بجهاز الحاسوب والهاتف المحمول الذي تحمله المرأة.

الترويج في الوقت الحقيقي

باستخدام الإشارة وطاقة البلوتوث المنخفضة (BLE)، يمكن لمديري المتاجر تقديم القسائم والمعلومات في الوقت الفعلي.

مشاركة المحتويات

يتوفر النسخ المتطابق للمحتوى بين الأجهزة عبر شبكة الواي فاي.

نقطة وصول لاسلكية

تعمل فئات SM5J كجهاز توجيه افتراضي إذ يمكن استخدامها كنقطة اتصال لاسلكية لأجهزة الهاتف المحمول.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

اللوحة

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    32

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    تقنية IPS

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • السطوع

    400nit (Typ.)

  • نسبة التباين

    1,100:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    1,000,000:1

  • التدرج اللوني

    NTSC 68%

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • زمن الاستجابة

    10ms (G to G)

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 1%

  • العمر الافتراضي

    50,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    24/7

  • رأسي/أفقي

    نعم/نعم

  • الشفافية

    غير متوفر

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    2.2

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مدخل DVI-D

    لا

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل صوت

    لا

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل IR

    نعم

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج HDMI

    لا

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    لا

  • مخرج IR

    لا

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    لا

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L: 13mm, B: 18mm

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    5.7Kg

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    6.5Kg

  • وزن العبوة

    7.4Kg

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5mm

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    729.4 x 481 x 154.2mm

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    810 x 510 x 132mm

  • مقبض

    لا

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    200 x 200 mm

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    نعم

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    نعم

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    لا

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    لا

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    نعم

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    لا

الميزات - البرامج

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مدير مجموعة

    نعم

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    نعم

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    نعم

  • RS232C Sync

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    لا

  • PIP

    لا

  • PBP

    لا

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    نعم

  • علامة الفيديو

    نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    نعم

  • دوران الشاشة

    نعم

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    نعم

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    نعم

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    لا

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    نعم

  • مدير التحكم

    نعم

  • شهادة Cisco

    نعم

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    نعم

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    نعم

  • المنارة

    نعم

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    نعم

  • webRTC

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom

    نعم

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    لا

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    لا

الشروط البيئية

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

  • العادي

    55W

  • الحد الأقصى

    75W

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    188 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 256 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    38.5W

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    نعم (10W × 2)

شهادات الاعتماد

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP / Energy Star

    لا/نعم

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    لا

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    لا

التوافق مع البرامج

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

  • SuperSign Cloud

    لا

  • Promota

    نعم (غير متوفر في الاتحاد الأوروبي/رابطة الدول المستقلة)

  • Mobile CMS

    لا

  • Connected Care

    نعم

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • اختياري

    Stand(ST-322T)

ميزات خاصة

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    غير متوفر

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    غير متوفر

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    غير متوفر

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

