雪櫃 洗衣機
一名女士手持一杯橙汁站在雪櫃前方，並在關上雪櫃門時面露微笑。

LG 雪櫃技術

圖片為雪櫃正面，雙門均已開啟，雪櫃內堆滿食品，並有一絲薄霧吹出，代表溫度冰冷。

讓蔬果持久保鮮

LINEAR Cooling™ 能降低溫度波幅，保持食品鮮度長達 7 日。

一系列色彩鮮豔的新鮮蔬果。

LG 雪櫃內設置了感應器，
配合 LINEAR Cooling™ 提供冷空氣，保持櫃內溫度精確，同時將溫度波幅保持在 ±0.5℃ 之間。

*根據透過 LG 內部測試方式進行的 UL 測試結果。該測試以 LGE Linear Cooling 線性冷藏型號 GBB72NSDFN、GSX961MCVZ、GF-L570PL、B607S 為對象，測量保鮮格層架上的白菜重量減輕 5％ 的所需時間。
**結果可能因應實際使用情況而異。

該雪櫃安裝在廚房，表層透明，因而可以看到 LG 內置線性變頻壓縮器內部，該壓縮器呈閃爍的藍色並在內部形成一個圓圈。另有一線性圖表，折線從高處向下移，代表雪櫃隨著時間推移能節省金錢。

額外節省18% 能源

與 LG 傳統變頻器相比，能源消耗減省高達 18%。

*基於 UL 使用 IEC62552 能源消耗標準進行測試的結果。該測試比較 LG 內置線性變頻壓縮器型號 B607S（2017）以及 LG 傳統變頻器型號 B606S（2016）。

微微斜角顯示黑色雪櫃，前置雪櫃門關上，背景色為黑色。內置線性變頻壓縮器 10 年保養標誌和內置線性變頻壓縮器標誌在光束掠過時閃爍。

壽命長達 10+ 年

LG 內置的線性變頻壓縮器經測試證明最長壽命逾 20 年, 可靠耐用。

*該測試遵照 LG 內部加速 20 年耐久性測試協議進行。該結果基於實驗室試驗，考慮了加速條件及適當的使用條件。該估計壽命並不構成任何形式的保證。
**10年壓縮機保養服務 - 此服務只包括壓縮機保養，LG 需收取人工檢查費。如產品保養期已過，而維修牽涉其他零件和運輸服務，LG亦需要收取此相關費用。

雪櫃依着一面磚牆，梳發擺放一旁，而一名女士和小狗在梳發上安睡。

運作更寧靜

與傳統變頻器相比，配備線性變頻壓縮器的 LG 雪櫃運行的噪音較傳統的低 7%。

*根據比較 LG 內置線性變頻壓縮器型號（GBB530NSCXE）和 LG 智能變頻壓縮器型號（GA-B459CLWL）之間噪音水平的 LG 內部測試。
*以上所顯示的產品型號或未於香港發售，請參閱 LG 雪櫃系列。

