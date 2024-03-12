We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 雪櫃內設置了感應器，
配合 LINEAR Cooling™ 提供冷空氣，保持櫃內溫度精確，同時將溫度波幅保持在 ±0.5℃ 之間。
*根據透過 LG 內部測試方式進行的 UL 測試結果。該測試以 LGE Linear Cooling 線性冷藏型號 GBB72NSDFN、GSX961MCVZ、GF-L570PL、B607S 為對象，測量保鮮格層架上的白菜重量減輕 5％ 的所需時間。
**結果可能因應實際使用情況而異。
*基於 UL 使用 IEC62552 能源消耗標準進行測試的結果。該測試比較 LG 內置線性變頻壓縮器型號 B607S（2017）以及 LG 傳統變頻器型號 B606S（2016）。
*該測試遵照 LG 內部加速 20 年耐久性測試協議進行。該結果基於實驗室試驗，考慮了加速條件及適當的使用條件。該估計壽命並不構成任何形式的保證。
**10年壓縮機保養服務 - 此服務只包括壓縮機保養，LG 需收取人工檢查費。如產品保養期已過，而維修牽涉其他零件和運輸服務，LG亦需要收取此相關費用。
*根據比較 LG 內置線性變頻壓縮器型號（GBB530NSCXE）和 LG 智能變頻壓縮器型號（GA-B459CLWL）之間噪音水平的 LG 內部測試。
*以上所顯示的產品型號或未於香港發售，請參閱 LG 雪櫃系列。