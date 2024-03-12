We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WF-CT1206PW
6公斤 1200轉 纖薄型 洗衣乾衣機
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
洗衣機種類
前置式
-
香港能源效益級別
3
-
摩打
直驅式變頻摩打
-
洗衣量 (公斤)
6
-
乾衣量 (公斤)
3
-
可變脫水轉速 (rpm)
1200 / 1000 / 800 / 400 / 免脫水
-
多種水溫選擇 (℃)
冷水/30/40/60/95
-
尺寸 闊 x 高 x 深, (毫米)
600 x 850 x 480*(530#)
-
機門尺寸 (毫米)
350
-
機門開啟角度
120°
外觀
-
顏色
白色
-
LED 控制面板
觸控式 LED
功能
-
妙手 6 重洗
有
-
智能感應
有
-
滾筒清潔
有
-
洗衣量感應
有
-
自訂模式
有
-
兒童安全裝置
有
-
門鎖顯示器
有
-
運行時間顯示器
有
-
預洗
有
-
預設時間 (小時)
3-19 小時
-
活性過水
有
-
自動平衡
有
-
防霉膠圈
有
洗滌程序
-
棉質衣物
有
-
節能洗
有
-
簡易
有
-
混合洗
有
-
夜間洗
有
-
大件
有
-
運動裝
有
-
超柔呵護洗
有
-
護膚洗
有
-
羊毛
有
-
30分鐘快速洗
有
-
過水 + 脫水
有
-
洗滌+乾衣
有
乾衣功能
-
標準乾衣
有
-
熨乾
有
-
低溫
有
-
選時乾衣
有
-
節能
有
備註
-
*
深度由前板至機背連背部去水喉（不包括機門及按鈕）
-
#
深度由機板前端最高點至機背部去水喉（包括機門及按鈕）