About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23.8 吋全高清 IPS 顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

23.8 吋全高清 IPS 顯示器

24BL650C-B

23.8 吋全高清 IPS 顯示器

(0)

從不同角度均能呈現真實色彩

16:9 全高清 IPS 顯示器

從不同角度均能呈現真實色彩

採用 IPS 技術， LG 顯示器可顯示更清晰一致的真實色彩，讓你與他人一同檢視圖表或報告時提供舒適的視覺體驗，從不同角度觀看，均可顯示清晰影像。
真實色彩視圖
色彩校準

真實色彩視圖

透過色彩校準來維持螢幕上的精準色彩，保留原始真實顏色。
減少視覺疲勞
不閃爍技術

減少視覺疲勞

不閃爍技術可讓螢幕的閃爍情況降至近乎零，有助保護用家視力，舒適工作一整天。

減少藍光，使用家看得更舒適

閱讀模式

減少藍光，使用家看得更舒適

減少藍光有助於減輕眼睛疲勞，閱讀模式更方便用家閱讀。只需幾步簡易操作，讓用家在最舒適的狀況下作長時間閱讀。

化繁為簡 高效連接

USB Type-C™

化繁為簡 高效連接

運用一條 USB Type-C™ 傳輸線，即可轉移屏幕顯示及其他數據，同時為高達 45W 的手提電腦或平板電腦充電。

*24BL650C 與支援 DisplayPort 及 HDMI 的現有裝置兼容。

流暢無縫的觀賞體驗

三邊纖薄邊框設計

流暢無縫的觀賞體驗

三邊纖薄邊框設計配合雙顯示器及雙向樞軸，有效提高生產力及工作效率，方便查閱文件或研究數據。

更好的工作環境

人體工學設計

更好的工作環境

符合人體工學的一鍵式支架，簡便安裝。其高度、傾斜度、旋軸及旋轉可自由調整，讓你建造更舒適的工作環境。
列印

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉 / Pivot 旋轉

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    555 x 513.5 x 240

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    555 x 330.9 x 59.6

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    633 x 190 x 503

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.2

FEATURES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Crosshair

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

INFO

  • Product name

    PC 顯示器

  • Year

    2019

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    支援 (1組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • USB-C

    支援 (1組)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    支援

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    45W

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (2組/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    17.4W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    20.4W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • USB-C

    支援

  • Display Port

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

SOUND

  • Speaker

    1.2W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉 / Pivot 旋轉

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

網上購買/零售商

立即體驗這個產品。

LG 為您精選