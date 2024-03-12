About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27 吋 UltraFine™ 4K 超高清顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

27 吋 UltraFine™ 4K 超高清顯示器

27UL500

27 吋 UltraFine™ 4K 超高清顯示器

(0)

4K UHD HDR 顯示器1

HDR 10

4K UHD HDR 顯示器

此顯示器兼容 HDR10，不論是高動態範圍內容 (HRD) 的明亮或黑暗位置，均能清晰地顯示細節。
色彩真實、觀賞角度更廣闊1
RGB 達 98% (Typ.) 的 IPS 顯示器

色彩真實、觀賞角度更廣闊

LG IPS 顯示屏展現
完美無瑕的精準色彩。
IPS 顯示屏覆蓋 98% 的 sRGB 色譜，帶來更寬廣的觀賞角度。
色彩校準 1

色彩校準

透過色彩校準來維持屏幕上的精準色彩，避免色彩出現偏差，保留原始真實顏色。

兼容 HDCP 2.2

無縫連接：這部 LG 4K 顯示器兼容最新的 HDCP 2.2 內容保護，可顯示 4K 串流服務、遊戲機及超高清藍光光碟播放器的影片。

畫面顯示更加清晰流暢1

Radeon FreeSync™

畫面顯示更加清晰流暢

Radeon FreeSync™ 技術能大大減少因顯示卡更新率與顯示器刷新率的差異
而導致的影像撕裂與畫面延遲情況。
即使是對配備有極高要求的遊戲，用家也能暢快投入遊戲世界。

自訂遊戲環境 1

自訂遊戲環境

用家可以選擇 FPS 或 RTS 模式，並進行個人化設定，針對不同遊戲類型作出調整和設定。
Dynamic Action Sync 1

Dynamic Action Sync

讓您於瞬間攻擊敵人，減少畫面滯後，使玩家的感官和節奏與遊戲同步。
Black Stabilizer1

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer 令黑暗場景或位置變得明亮，讓用家更容易找到敵人。

OnScreen Control

用家介面倍加簡易

OnScreen Control 簡單易用。只需點擊數下，即可自訂顯示屏選項。

* 最新的 OnScreen Control 可在 LG.com 下載。所示圖片僅供參考。5：9 預覽不可用。

LG 會員招募1

LG 會員招募

LG 會員招募 詳情
列印

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    622.6 x 460.0 x 209.4

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    622.6 x 371.0 x 74.1

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    700 x 446 x 146

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.1

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2019

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    支援 (2組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (1組)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    36W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    41W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    26W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    支援

  • Display Port

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

網上購買/零售商

立即體驗這個產品。

LG 為您精選