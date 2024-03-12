About Cookies on This Site

LG IPS 21:9 顯示器 34UM95

規格

評論

支援

LG IPS 21:9 顯示器 34UM95

34UM95

LG IPS 21:9 顯示器 34UM95

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般

  • 尺寸(吋)

    34

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 色域

    sRGB 99%

  • 顏色深度(顏色數量)

    8bit+FRC 1.07B colors

  • 像素間距(mm)

    0.2325

  • 長寬比

    21:9

  • 解像度

    3440*1440

  • 亮度(cd/m²)

    320 cd/m2

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    Mega

  • 回應速度 (GTG)

    5ms

  • 觀像角度 (CR≥10)

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

  • 表面處理

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

連接

  • Signal Input [Jack Location]

    背面/側面

  • HDMI

    2

  • Display Port

    1

  • Thunderbolt

    2

  • Audio Output [Jack Location]

    後面

  • 耳機輸出

    Yes

揚聲器

  • 揚聲器

    2ch (L/R)

  • 輸出功率

    Speaker 7W*2

電源

  • 類型

    Adaptor

  • 輸入

    100~240V

  • 正常啟動（Typ.）

    80W

  • 省電/睡眠模式（最大）

    1.2W

  • 直流關閉（最大）

    0.5W

掃瞄頻率

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~61Hz

  • H-Frequency (Display)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (Display)

    56~61Hz

  • H-Frequency (Thunderbolt)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (Thunderbolt)

    56~61Hz

解像度

  • DP (PC)

    3440*1440

  • Thunderbolt (PC)

    3440*1440

  • HDMI (Video)

    3440*1440

控制鍵

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color(On mode)

    white

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil)

  • 語言數目

    16

特殊功能

  • USB_Up

    1

  • USB port

    3

  • f-引擎

    No

  • ARC-PC

    Yes

  • ARC-Video

    Yes

  • 聲音

    Yes

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • 即插即用

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes

  • 其他

    True color Finder (S/W)

  • 其他2

    Screen Split (S/W)

  • 其他3

    Super Energy Saving

機械

  • 前顏色

    Cr Plating

  • 背版顏色

    Silver spray

  • 支架顏色

    Transparent body

  • 底座

    Silver spray

  • 可拆卸底板

    可拆卸

  • 傾斜

    -5º-15º

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝(連底座)

    829.9*172.9*468.9

  • 套裝(無底座)

    829.9*82.9*379.8

  • 掛牆

    掛牆架 VESA兼容(100mmx100mm)

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝 (連底座)

    7.7

  • 套裝 (無底座)

    6.7

標準

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD(PC OS)

    Screen Split, True Color Finder

LG 為您精選