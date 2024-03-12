We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG IPS 21:9 顯示器 34UM95
所有規格
一般
-
尺寸(吋)
34
-
面板類型
IPS
-
色域
sRGB 99%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
8bit+FRC 1.07B colors
-
像素間距(mm)
0.2325
-
長寬比
21:9
-
解像度
3440*1440
-
亮度(cd/m²)
320 cd/m2
-
對比度 (DFC)
Mega
-
回應速度 (GTG)
5ms
-
觀像角度 (CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
表面處理
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
連接
-
Signal Input [Jack Location]
背面/側面
-
HDMI
2
-
Display Port
1
-
Thunderbolt
2
-
Audio Output [Jack Location]
後面
-
耳機輸出
Yes
揚聲器
-
揚聲器
2ch (L/R)
-
輸出功率
Speaker 7W*2
電源
-
類型
Adaptor
-
輸入
100~240V
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
80W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
1.2W
-
直流關閉（最大）
0.5W
掃瞄頻率
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
-
H-Frequency (Display)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (Display)
56~61Hz
-
H-Frequency (Thunderbolt)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (Thunderbolt)
56~61Hz
解像度
-
DP (PC)
3440*1440
-
Thunderbolt (PC)
3440*1440
-
HDMI (Video)
3440*1440
控制鍵
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
white
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
國家 (語言)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil)
-
語言數目
16
特殊功能
-
USB_Up
1
-
USB port
3
-
f-引擎
No
-
ARC-PC
Yes
-
ARC-Video
Yes
-
聲音
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
即插即用
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
Yes
-
其他
True color Finder (S/W)
-
其他2
Screen Split (S/W)
-
其他3
Super Energy Saving
機械
-
前顏色
Cr Plating
-
背版顏色
Silver spray
-
支架顏色
Transparent body
-
底座
Silver spray
-
可拆卸底板
可拆卸
-
傾斜
-5º-15º
尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）
-
套裝(連底座)
829.9*172.9*468.9
-
套裝(無底座)
829.9*82.9*379.8
-
掛牆
掛牆架 VESA兼容(100mmx100mm)
重量（公斤）
-
套裝 (連底座)
7.7
-
套裝 (無底座)
6.7
標準
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Screen Split, True Color Finder