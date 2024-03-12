We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD 超短焦鐳射投影機
影像
成像技術
- 自動亮度調節
- 自適應對比度
使用性
超短焦投影比例
*可從距離 11.8 厘米處投影出 80 吋螢幕，距離 21.7 厘米處投影出 100 吋螢幕，距離 31.7 厘米處投影出 120 吋螢幕。
**Kvadrat 的紡織面料。Kvadrat 是來自丹麥的紡織品牌。
鮮豔清晰的畫質
全高清 和 4K UHD 對比
*標示亮度為內部測試測量值，以用家感知的亮度為標準。
*以上數據以「明亮模式」測試，可能會因應不同環境而異。
*色域數據以「鮮豔模式」測試，色彩再現範圍可能因應不同畫面模式而異。
高清新境界
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR 10
HLG
HGiG
*HDR 涵蓋了幾乎所有 HDR 規格，包括 HDR10、Dynamic Tone Mapping、HLG、HGiG 等規格。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
檢查、調整和投影全自動
-
傳統式
-
自適應對比度
因應場景調整鐳射輸出
*Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ 亮度優化器包括自動亮度調節和自適應對比度。該功能根據原始影像的亮度控制電流量，而環境感應器透過自動識別環境光使亮度最佳化。
*模擬圖片協助理解功能。實際使用時或有所不同。
**若要運行「自動亮度調節」，您可以使用 Magic Remote 遙控器存取「Brightness OptimizerⅡ」亮度優化器選單以開啟環境感應器，然後開啟/關閉「自動亮度調節」。（使用此功能時，節能選單將被禁用）
**不支持實際控制對比度的光圈模式。
*需要連接互聯網及訂閱串流服務。
*支援服務可能因應不同地區而異。
如何正確使用 Apple 裝置與 LG CineBeam
將影片從 Apple 裝置傳輸到 LG CineBeam
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
以 Apple 裝置鏡像輸出到 LG CineBeam
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
在 LG CineBeam 上設定 HomeKit
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*您的 Apple 裝置必須連接到與投影機相同的 Wi-Fi 網絡。
*Apple、Apple 標誌、Airplay、Apple TV 及 HomeKit 為 Apple Inc. 於美國及其他地區註冊的商標。
*此 LG CineBeam 支援 AirPlay 2，需配備 iOS 12.3 或以上版本或 macOS 10.14.5 或以上版本。
2.2 聲道內置四重低音喇叭
0.2 聲道：後方的 2 個低音揚喇叭 (L/R) 可增強低音範圍
*需要購買藍牙喇叭才能使用此功能。僅提供 LG 藍牙喇叭保養服務。
*4.2 聲道效應：2.2 聲道以虛擬方式呈現。4.2 聲道效果需額外連接兩個藍牙喇叭。
電動對焦
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
4/9/15 點影像扭曲調整
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。
LG 投影計算機
主要規格
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2500
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
邊緣調整 (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Output
20W + 20W 立體聲
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (高達 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (高達 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
固定
所有規格
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2500
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
28dB(A)
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
電動
-
Zoom
固定
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
80" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
牆上: 100"@21.7cm, 標準: @49.6cm
-
Throw Ratio
0.22
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1.18
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Life Hours
20,000 小時
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/原始/4:3/垂直變焦/全方位變焦
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
YES（通過）
-
Output
20W + 20W 立體聲
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0～40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
達 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
3
-
IP control
YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
-
RJ45
1
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
FEATURES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES（開/關）
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (高達 4K/30Hz)
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
支援 Apple Homekit
-
Background Image
YES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
YES（高/中/低/關）
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
邊緣調整 (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Dynamic Black
YES
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
FILMMAKER mode
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Tone Mapping
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES（不支援 OCF/UEI IoT）
-
Image Flip
YES（水平/垂直）
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0（智能）
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
Premium CP
YES
-
Processor
四核
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES（開啟 12 秒 ↓ / 關閉 2 秒）
-
Real Cinema
YES（最大 4096x2160）
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (高達 4K/30Hz)
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Smooth Gradation
YES
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
YES (4K)
-
TruMotion
YES（最大 4096x2160）
-
Upscaler
YES (4K)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
YES
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
白色
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 腳)
-
Local Key
Joystick
ACCESSORY
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
簡單說明書
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
YES (神奇遙控器)
-
Warranty Card
YES
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
533 x 315 x 153
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
11.1
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
350W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU 內置)
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W