HU715QW

LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD 超短焦鐳射投影機

Front view
LG CineBeam 4K


100 吋超大畫面投影

LG CineBeam 4K 超短焦鐳射投影機，讓您在家中任何地方設置私人影院。

影像

2,500 ANSI 流明

成像技術

Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ 亮度優化器
- 自動亮度調節
- 自適應對比度

使用性

內置 20W 20W 立體聲

超短焦投影比例

即使在極短的投影距離內，LG CineBeam 超短焦投影機也能帶來生動影像，讓您以高達 120 吋*家庭影院螢幕，欣賞驚艷的影視效果。
配合各種室內設計

配合各種室內設計

採用 Kvadrat** 的優質面料，配上精緻的一體式設計，完美融入您的家居設計。

*可從距離 11.8 厘米處投影出 80 吋螢幕，距離 21.7 厘米處投影出 100 吋螢幕，距離 31.7 厘米處投影出 120 吋螢幕。
**Kvadrat 的紡織面料。Kvadrat 是來自丹麥的紡織品牌。

真 4K UHD 鐳射投影機

鮮豔清晰的畫質

LG CineBeam 採用 4K 超高清鐳射技術，其 830 萬像素可在最大 120 吋的螢幕上呈現精確細節。2M:1 的對比度，輕鬆呈現光暗細節。支援 85% DCI-P3 色域和 2,500 ANSI 流明亮度，於室內環境中呈現準確色彩。

830 萬像素

真 4K UHD

DCI-P3 85%

色域

2,000,000:1

對比度

2,500 ANSI

流明亮度

全高清 和 4K UHD 對比

*對比度和色域數據是內部測試的測量值。
*標示亮度為內部測試測量值，以用家感知的亮度為標準。
*以上數據以「明亮模式」測試，可能會因應不同環境而異。
*色域數據以「鮮豔模式」測試，色彩再現範圍可能因應不同畫面模式而異。

高清新境界

HDR 讓光影更鮮明，同時提高畫質細節，幾乎與 HDR 行業標準兼容。

Dynamic Tone Mapping

使用有效信號範圍 (逐幀) 而非簡單信號範圍。

HDR 10

可以為場景中的每種顏色調整個別色調。

HLG

HLG 是一種向後兼容的 HDR 標準，始於任何電視都可以使用的 SDR 信號。

HGiG

HGiG 功能讓您能享受 PlayStation 和 Xbox 的 HDR 遊戲。

*HDR 涵蓋了幾乎所有 HDR 規格，包括 HDR10、Dynamic Tone Mapping、HLG、HGiG 等規格。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ 亮度優化器

Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ 亮度優化器

LG CineBeam 獨有的畫質提升技術。
自動亮度調節**

檢查、調整和投影全自動

內置環境感應器因應環境燈光，自動調整至適合肉眼歡看的亮度模式。因此，用家能於任何環境下以最佳亮度觀賞內容。
昏暗環境
明亮環境
明亮環境
昏暗環境

如何操作自動亮度調節

以內置環境感應器識別環境光，自動設定「節能級別」，因應環境提供最佳亮度。
  • 傳統式
  • 自適應對比度
自適應對比度

因應場景調整鐳射輸出

自適應對比度因應影像自動調整鐳射輸出，讓影像呈現更多深度，進而實現更高對比度。光暗場景更鮮明同時加強陰影細節。

*Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ 亮度優化器包括自動亮度調節和自適應對比度。該功能根據原始影像的亮度控制電流量，而環境感應器透過自動識別環境光使亮度最佳化。
*模擬圖片協助理解功能。實際使用時或有所不同。
**若要運行「自動亮度調節」，您可以使用 Magic Remote 遙控器存取「Brightness OptimizerⅡ」亮度優化器選單以開啟環境感應器，然後開啟/關閉「自動亮度調節」。（使用此功能時，節能選單將被禁用）
**不支持實際控制對比度的光圈模式。

使用 webOS 連接到 Wi-Fi 網絡，透過內置應用程式存取影片內容

以智能方式存取內容

只需連接 Wi-Fi 網絡，webOS 6.0 即可帶您探索各種電視節目和電影。此外，您還可以使用 Netflix、Amazon Prime Video、Disney 、YouTube 和 Apple TV 等內置應用程式觀賞影片內容。

*需要連接互聯網及訂閱串流服務。
*支援服務可能因應不同地區而異。

Magic Lighting 遙控器

您只需按下 Magic Lighting 遙控器的主頁鍵，即可輕鬆控制 webOS。其發光功能讓您即使在昏暗環境下也能方便控制。
Apple AirPlay 2 和 HomeKit
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

在家即可分享您的內容

LG 智能投影機讓您可以使用 AirPlay 將娛樂內容從支援的 Apple 裝置 (iPhone、iPad 和 Mac) 輕鬆分享到高清大螢幕。

如何正確使用 Apple 裝置與 LG CineBeam

將影片從 Apple 裝置傳輸到 LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

以 Apple 裝置鏡像輸出到 LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

在 LG CineBeam 上設定 HomeKit

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*您的 Apple 裝置必須連接到與投影機相同的 Wi-Fi 網絡。
*Apple、Apple 標誌、Airplay、Apple TV 及 HomeKit 為 Apple Inc. 於美國及其他地區註冊的商標。
*此 LG CineBeam 支援 AirPlay 2，需配備 iOS 12.3 或以上版本或 macOS 10.14.5 或以上版本。

內置 20W 20W 立體聲帶來驚艷的環迴立體聲體驗。
內置 20W 20W 立體聲

驚艷的環迴立體聲體驗

採用全新的低音喇叭和採用減振喇叭結構的無源輻射器，可呈現沉穩純淨的低音，同時減少螢幕和聲音抖動。透過改善 2.2 聲道 (Quad WF) 40W 音效，宛如置身真正的劇院般，享受劇院般的音效體驗。

2.2 聲道內置四重低音喇叭

2.0 聲道：前方的 2 個高音喇叭 2 個低音揚喇叭 (L/R) ，可重現整個音域範圍
0.2 聲道：後方的 2 個低音揚喇叭 (L/R) 可增強低音範圍
藍牙環迴立體聲
藍牙環迴立體聲

4.2 聲道效果

透過額外連接兩個的無線藍牙喇叭，組成一個音響系統，讓您輕鬆享受環迴立體聲。

*需要購買藍牙喇叭才能使用此功能。僅提供 LG 藍牙喇叭保養服務。
*4.2 聲道效應：2.2 聲道以虛擬方式呈現。4.2 聲道效果需額外連接兩個藍牙喇叭。

電動對焦

您可以使用 Magic Remote 遙控器輕鬆調節焦點。無需再靠近位於遠處的超短焦投影機進行對焦。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

4/9/15 點影像扭曲調整

改進的 4/9/15 點影像扭曲調整不僅支援 4 角調整，還支援 9 點和 15 點影像調整，讓您可以調整畫面變型並設定更精確的畫面。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

LG 投影計算機

您可以使用 LG 投影計算機模擬在您空間中的 LG 投影機。
立即開始！
列印

主要規格

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2500

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    邊緣調整 (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Output

    20W + 20W 立體聲

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (高達 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES (高達 4K/30Hz)

  • Zoom

    固定

所有規格

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2500

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    30dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    28dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    電動

  • Zoom

    固定

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    80" ~ 120"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    牆上: 100"@21.7cm, 標準: @49.6cm

  • Throw Ratio

    0.22

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1.18

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Life Hours

    20,000 小時

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/原始/4:3/垂直變焦/全方位變焦

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    YES (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    YES（通過）

  • Output

    20W + 20W 立體聲

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0～40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    達 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • HDMI

    3

  • IP control

    YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

  • RJ45

    1

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

FEATURES

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    YES（開/關）

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (高達 4K/30Hz)

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    支援 Apple Homekit

  • Background Image

    YES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

    YES（高/中/低/關）

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    YES

  • Contents Suggestion

    YES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    邊緣調整 (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Dynamic Black

    YES

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    YES

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    YES

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    YES

  • FILMMAKER mode

    YES

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    YES

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    YES（不支援 OCF/UEI IoT）

  • Image Flip

    YES（水平/垂直）

  • Internet Browser

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 6.0（智能）

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • Premium CP

    YES

  • Processor

    四核

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES（開啟 12 秒 ↓ / 關閉 2 秒）

  • Real Cinema

    YES（最大 4096x2160）

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES (高達 4K/30Hz)

  • Self Diagnosis

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • Smooth Gradation

    YES

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    YES (4K)

  • TruMotion

    YES（最大 4096x2160）

  • Upscaler

    YES (4K)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES

  • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

    LG ThinQ

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    YES

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    白色

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    YES

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Leg-Stand

    YES (4 腳)

  • Local Key

    Joystick

ACCESSORY

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    簡單說明書

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    YES

  • Remote Control - Motion

    YES (神奇遙控器)

  • Warranty Card

    YES

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    533 x 315 x 153

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    11.1

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    350W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU 內置)

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

