[官網限定]
PuriCare™ 抽濕機
及 50% OFF 濾網加購優惠
01/11/2024 ~ 14/11/2024
凡購買以下 LG PuriCare™ 抽濕機同時可透過「組合優惠」以半價選購相應型號濾網 (請於結帳前，於產品購買頁面「組合優惠」選項中追加相關產品)：
|型號
|濾網
|24L PuriCare™ 雙迴轉變頻抽濕機
DD12GMWE0
抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
|26L PuriCare™ 雙迴轉變頻抽濕機
DD14GMWE0
|抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
PDARSC01
|40L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機
WD25GVKF0
|濾網優惠不適用於40L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機
|31L 變頻式智能抽濕機 | Objet Collection
MD19GQCE0
|抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
AAA30352701
|30L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機
MD18GQBE0
|抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
AAA30352701
|29L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機
MD17GQSE0
|抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
AAA30352701
|28L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機
MD16GQSA1
|抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
AAA30352701
*優惠只適用於 1 部 PuriCare™ 抽濕機及 1 件 濾網的訂單。如需購買更多數量並享有此優惠，請再下新訂單。
