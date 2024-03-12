About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[官網限定]
PuriCare™ 抽濕機
及 50% OFF 濾網加購優惠

01/11/2024 ~ 14/11/2024

凡購買以下 LG PuriCare™ 抽濕機同時可透過「組合優惠」以半價選購相應型號濾網 (請於結帳前，於產品購買頁面「組合優惠」選項中追加相關產品)：

型號濾網
24L PuriCare™ 雙迴轉變頻抽濕機
DD12GMWE0

抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
PDARSC01

26L PuriCare™ 雙迴轉變頻抽濕機
DD14GMWE0		抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
PDARSC01
40L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機
WD25GVKF0		濾網優惠不適用於40L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機
31L 變頻式智能抽濕機 | Objet Collection
MD19GQCE0		抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
AAA30352701
30L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機
MD18GQBE0		抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
AAA30352701
29L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機
MD17GQSE0		抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
AAA30352701
28L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機
MD16GQSA1		抽濕機 Safe Plus 濾網連固定蓋
AAA30352701

*優惠只適用於 1 部 PuriCare™ 抽濕機及 1 件 濾網的訂單。如需購買更多數量並享有此優惠，請再下新訂單。

返回最新推廣優惠