GC-M237JSQN
對門式雪櫃 / 線性變頻壓縮機 – 10年保養
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
雪櫃類別
對門式
-
壓縮機類別
線性變頻壓縮機
-
超卓能源效益
一級
-
機身物料
VCM高級不銹鋼
淨容量 (公升)
-
合共
617
-
冰格
217
-
冷藏格
400
主要功能
-
冷卻系統
無霜
-
櫃門製冷送風
Yes
-
外置輕觸式LED顯示屏
LED 88 Touch White
-
數碼溫度感應器
5
-
Bioshield™ 生物防護罩
Yes
-
內置LED燈照明
Yes
-
強化玻璃層架
Yes
-
空氣淨化
Yes
-
多氣流
Yes
-
濕度控制蔬菜保鮮格
Yes
-
真空保鮮
Yes
體積
-
體積 (闊*高*深, 毫米)
912*1790*727
-
體積連手柄 (闊*高*深, 毫米)
912*1790*727
-
淨重 (公斤)
126