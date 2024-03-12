We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG MBD62
所有規格
音頻性能
-
功率輸出-總
30W+30W
輸入及輸出
-
音頻輸出-耳機插口 (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)
Yes
-
音頻輸入-USB
Yes
-
視頻輸出-Composite
Yes
-
視頻輸出-組件
Yes
-
視頻輸出
Yes
-
揚聲器輸出-前左/右
Yes
-
揚聲器輸出-環繞左/右
Yes
-
揚聲器輸出
Yes
方便
-
USB Plus
Yes
-
USB 主機
Yes
聲音模式
-
均衡模式
User Mode/Normal/Pop/Classic/Rock/Jazz/On Stage/Natural
-
XDSS Plus-XDSS
Yes
-
XDSS Plus-MP3 Optimizer
Yes
調諧器
-
RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Band-AM(MW)
Yes
-
Band-FM
Yes
-
Band-FM OIRT
Yes
-
Band-RDS
Yes
-
Band
Yes
-
預設-上
Yes
-
預設-下
Yes
-
預設-電台
Yes
-
預設-記憶/清除
Yes
-
預設
Yes
可播放光碟類
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(視頻/VR模式)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(視頻模式)
Yes
-
DVD-音頻
Yes
-
視頻 CD/Super VCD
Yes
-
音頻 CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
逐行 JPEG
Yes
影音模式
-
音頻 - MP3
Yes
-
音頻 - WMA
Yes
-
音頻模式
Yes
卡拉OK
-
迴聲音量
Yes
-
卡拉Ok多道
Yes
-
卡拉OK SUPER IMPOSE
Yes
-
SEMI 卡拉OK
Yes
配件
-
FM 天線
Yes
-
AM 環型天線
Yes
-
使用說明書
Yes
-
遙遠控制器
Yes
-
電池
Yes
-
RCA 電線(音頻) 紅/白, 2P
Yes
-
RCA 電線(視頻) 黃, 1P
Yes
尺寸（寬 X高X深）毫米
-
主機
300x130x243
-
前揚聲器
160x308x204
-
系統
2