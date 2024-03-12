We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NB2520A
配有內置重低音揚聲器系統的LG NB2520A 揚聲器 組合
所有規格
音頻性能
-
Channel
2.1聲道
-
總輸出
80W
輸入& 輸出
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入
Yes
-
音頻輸入 - 光學
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸出
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸入
Yes (3)
便利功能
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
3D 視頻信號通過
Yes
-
備用模式通過音頻、視頻
Yes
-
音頻返回頻道(ARC)
Yes
-
外置硬碟播放
Yes
-
光學
Yes
聲音模式
-
3D音效優化器
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
Game EQ
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
光碟及影音格式
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
尺寸（寬X高X深）毫米
-
主揚聲器
880 x 79 x 127