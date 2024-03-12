About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
NB3531A

規格

評論

支援

NB3531A

NB3531A

NB3531A

(0)
列印

所有規格

音頻性能

  • Channel

    2.1 聲道

  • 總輸出

    300W

  • 前置喇叭

    80W x 2

  • 重低音喇叭

    140W (Wireless)

輸入& 輸出

  • 顯示

    FLD (白色)

  • 光暗

    Yes

  • LED鍵顏色

    紅色

  • 音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入

    1

  • 音頻輸入 - 光學

    2

  • USB 2.0

    1

便利功能

  • LGTV Wireless Audio Streaming (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • TV Volume OSD sync.(Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote (Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)

    No / Yes

  • A/V Sync Delay (Bluetooth/Optical)

    No / Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • 靜音

    Yes

  • 光暗

    Yes

  • 休眠

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • USB Charge

    Yes

  • 外置硬碟播放

    Yes

  • 光學

    Yes

  • 藍芽 - 接收/發射 (ver. 3.0)

    Yes / No

  • Dynamic Range Control On/Off

    Yes

聲音模式

  • Bass & Sound Enhancement

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • 3D Surround Processor

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • Game EQ

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

光碟及影音格式

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

電源

  • SMPS

    110-240V ~

  • 耗電

    40W

  • 耗電 - 關機

    0.5W ↓

配件

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    MA2 Modify

  • Remote Control Unit - Unified

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • 無線喇叭掛牆架

    Yes

揚聲器

  • 前置: System

    Closed type

  • 前置: Tweeter Unit

    20mm Dome

  • 前置: Mid Unit

    2.2 inch

  • 前置: Impedance

  • 前置: Magnetic Shielding

    non-shield

  • 重低音: System

    Bass Reflex

  • 重低音: Woofer Unit

    6.5"

  • 重低音: Impedance

  • 重低音: Magnetic Shielding

    non-shield

尺寸（寬X高X深）毫米

  • 主揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm

    950 x 71 x 47

  • 超低音揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm

    196 x 390 x 297

LG 為您精選