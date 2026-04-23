LG 4K UHD NanoCell Commercial TV

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Key Features
- Pure Colors in Real 4K, vivid colors paired with astounding detail
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button and voice controls
- Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen with Dolby Atmos
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements* to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.
4K UHD, Vibrant viewing in Pure Nano Color
LG UHD NanoCell TVs surpass your expectations every time. Watch 4k content refined with vivid color accuracy and crisp details*, making every scene visually striking and enjoyable.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Experience movies with NanoCell TV
Watch movies come to life in your own place with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app. Ambient FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO90 and FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO80.
AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote* — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model. Some features may require an internet connection. AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
**Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.
Slim Depth for a Sleek Look
With a slim design, the NANO83C series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.
Dimensions / Weight
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D, mm)
1678 x 1027 x 361
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D, mm)
1678 x 964 x 59.9
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D, mm)
1820 x 1150 x 200
Weight without Stand
31.4 kg
All Spec
AUDIO
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
WOW Orchestra
Yes
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Audio Output
20W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Backlight Type
Direct
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Display Type
4K UHD
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HGIG Mode
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
Picture Mode
10 modes
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
CONNECTIVITY
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
Full Web Browser
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Usage Care
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes