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LG 4K UHD NanoCell Commercial TV
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LG 4K UHD NanoCell Commercial TV

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LG 4K UHD NanoCell Commercial TV

75NANO83C6A
LG 75NANO83C6A NanoCell front view
Left-facing side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Front view and side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 AI 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
LG 75NANO83C6A NanoCell front view
Left-facing side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Front view and side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 AI 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.

Key Features

  • Pure Colors in Real 4K, vivid colors paired with astounding detail
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button and voice controls
  • Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen with Dolby Atmos
More
LG NanoCell TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colorful threads. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. The background is a light teal gradient.

LG NanoCell TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colorful threads. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. The background is a light teal gradient.

Dive into a world of
authentic color

Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

With significant improvements* to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it.

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.

4K UHD, Vibrant viewing in Pure Nano Color

LG UHD NanoCell TVs surpass your expectations every time. Watch 4k content refined with vivid color accuracy and crisp details*, making every scene visually striking and enjoyable.

Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out.

Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Experience movies with NanoCell TV

Watch movies come to life in your own place with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE* with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

 

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app. Ambient FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO90 and FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO80.

AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote* — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

LG AI Magic Remote against an abstract background. The AI button is highlighted. There is a graphic UI representation with icons of how the AI button allows users to access different AI functionality. The services include AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard. The mouse-like functionality is then showcased as the cursor appears over an interface, showing how the remote offers simplified controls.

LG AI Magic Remote against an abstract background. The AI button is highlighted. There is a graphic UI representation with icons of how the AI button allows users to access different AI functionality. The services include AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard. The mouse-like functionality is then showcased as the cursor appears over an interface, showing how the remote offers simplified controls.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model. Some features may require an internet connection. AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Get Total Connectivity from Your TV

Cast your apps directly onto your TV. See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly** with Apple AirPlay* and Chromecast built-in.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

**Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the NANO83C series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.

The UA831C is seamlessly installed in the hotel room, and a side view is shown to highlight its slim design.

The UA831C is seamlessly installed in the hotel room, and a side view is shown to highlight its slim design.

Dimensions / Weight

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D, mm)

    1678 x 1027 x 361

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D, mm)

    1678 x 964 x 59.9

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D, mm)

    1820 x 1150 x 200

  • Weight without Stand

    31.4 kg

Print

All Spec

AUDIO

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Usage Care

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

Leaflet

extension : pdf
NANO83C6A- Leaflet- India_030226.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.