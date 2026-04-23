LG 4K UHD NanoCell Commercial TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Features
- Pure Colors in Real 4K, vivid colors paired with astounding detail
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button and voice controls
- Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen with Dolby Atmos
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements* to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.
4K UHD, Vibrant viewing in Pure Nano Color
LG UHD NanoCell TVs surpass your expectations every time. Watch 4k content refined with vivid color accuracy and crisp details*, making every scene visually striking and enjoyable.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Experience movies with NanoCell TV
Watch movies come to life in your own place with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app. Ambient FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO90 and FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO80.
AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote* — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model. Some features may require an internet connection. AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
**Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.
Slim Depth for a Sleek Look
With a slim design, the NANO83C series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.
Dimensions / Weight
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D, mm)
1927 x 1167 x 362
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D, mm)
1927 x 1104 x 59.9
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D, mm)
2115 x 1215 x 228
Weight without Stand
45.2 kg
All Spec
AUDIO
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Output
20W
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Dolby Atmos
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Backlight Type
Direct
Display Type
4K UHD
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
Picture Mode
10 modes
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Ethernet Input
1ea
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Full Web Browser
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Usage Care
Yes