We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV Signage with Essential Function
LG 86UR640S Essential Function
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
* 'LG Conventional' refers to LG UT640S series.
*SoC : System On Chip.
**GUI : Graphical User Interface.
Versatile Content Management with LG SuperSign CMS
LG SuperSign CMS is integrated management program supporting creation and management of digital media and content deployment, optimized for LG signage. With its simple and intuitive menus and layout options, it enhances efficiency for content creation and editing, scheduling and distribution, improving user experience. In addition, it supports multiple displays and accounts, is able to be linked to external databases, and allows server access from mobile devices.
LG 86UR640S SuperSign CMS
* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.
*LG SuperSign Control needs to be purchased separately.
*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control.
Easy Menu Setup forVertical Needs
UR640S series increases users' convenience by organizing frequently used menus* by industry.
This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall.
*Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service
LG 86UR640S ConnectedCare Service
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Smart TV Signage
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
UP8000
-
Stand Type
2 Pole
-
Front Color
Ashed Blue
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
86
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
330 nit
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
CE
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 6.0
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Mood Display
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Port Block
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
Vertical Setup
YES
-
Fail Over
YES
-
Play Via URL
YES
-
NTP Server Setting
YES
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
YES
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
YES
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
YES
-
Time scheduler
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
YES
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
YES
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
YES
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
-
Control / Control Plus
YES
-
CMS(Premium)
YES
-
Simple Editor
YES
-
LG Connected Care
YES
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
AV In
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
YES (LAN)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
YES
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
600 x 400 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1927 x 1167 x 362 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1927 x 1104 x 59.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
2115 x 1215 x 228 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
15.9/15.9/15.9/19.9 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm
-
Weight with Stand
45.9 kg
-
Weight without Stand
45.2 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
58.4 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
339W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
313W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-con
-
Power Cable
- (Attached)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.