UHD Large Screen Signage Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim Design
The bezel size of UM5K is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5K 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
SuperSign Solutions
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
248.92cm (98)
-
Panel Technology
ADS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
200,000:1
-
Color Gamut
DCI-P3 88%↑
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit + FRC, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Life time
30,000(Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
Yes (3), HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
HDCP2.2/1.3
-
DP In
Yes (1), HDCP2.2/1.3
-
DVI-D In
Yes (1), HDCP1.4
-
Audio In
Yes (1)
-
RS232C In
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes (1)
-
IR In
Yes (1)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
HDMI Out
Yes (1)
-
DP Out
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Daisy Chain
Yes (Input HDMI, DP, DVI / Output HDMI)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 17mm
-
Weight (Head)
78Kg
-
Packed Weight
105Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2198 x 1253 x 79.5mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400 or 800 x 800
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2455 x 1458 x 288mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Power Indicator
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail Over
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (4)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes (4)
-
Play Via URL
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Crestron Connected
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
BEACON
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1467 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1911 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
301W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Max.
560
-
Typ.
430
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes(NewErP)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light sensor receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS233C Gender
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.