LSBF Indoor LED Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LSBF Indoor LED Series

LSBF012-GD

LSBF Indoor LED Series

front view

LSBF Indoor LED Series

There are large LED displays installed across three floors of a large shopping mall, prominently showcasing perfume advertisements.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
LSBF has a brightness of 600 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

Brightness

With a great brightness of 600 nits, it clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it ideal for achieving bright indoor visibility.

LSBF consists of a total of 8 modules that create a single cabinet.

Improved Flatness and Easy Maintenance

LSBF is composed of four LSBE modules that form one cabinet with two modules each, allowing it to create a seamless screen. Also, it allows for easy maintenance.

The frame of LSBF is composed of aluminum.

Durable Frame Design

LSBF incorporates an aluminum cabinet that enhances durability, and its high-strength frame, surpassing that of plastic, allows for stable operation.

54(137.16cm) & 27(68.58cm) Combination Installation Available

The LSBF 54(137.16cm) and LSBE 27(68.58cm) models, sharing the same product platform, provide flexible matrix combinations for various spatial configurations. The compatibility between the 54(137.16cm) and 27(68.58cm) models enables versatile sizing options according to space requirements, allowing for installation.

The 27" LSBE and the 54" LSBF are compatible and installed on the shopping mall wall in appropriate sizes.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVBA system controller, the LSBF series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSBF series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSBF series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.
Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.25

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    240 x 270

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300x337.5x13

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.95

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    4 x 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    960 x 540

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    1,200x675x72

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.81

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    23

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    28

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    640,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.3

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    600

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    150

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    0.97

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14

  • Refresh Rate (@24Hz)

    3,840

  • Life Time (Brightness 50%)

    100,000

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    445

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    206

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    580

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    1,518

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    703

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,980

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • IP rating Rear

    IP50

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE (EMC), FCC, cTUVus, CB, CE

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVBA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    X

Leaflet

extension : pdf
LSBF Series-India-Datasheet-240130.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.