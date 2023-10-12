About Cookies on This Site

LG فرن كهربائي 5 شعلات، مقلاة هوائية مدمجة + مروحة حرارية، سعة 6.3 قدم مكعب، التنظيف السهل ®EasyClean + التنظيف الذاتي، لون أسود من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ ™PrintProof، سعة كبيرة، شعلة مزدوجة، توزيع حراري بالمروحة، لوحة اللمس، ThinQ، Wi-Fi

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

LG فرن كهربائي 5 شعلات، مقلاة هوائية مدمجة + مروحة حرارية، سعة 6.3 قدم مكعب، التنظيف السهل ®EasyClean + التنظيف الذاتي، لون أسود من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ ™PrintProof، سعة كبيرة، شعلة مزدوجة، توزيع حراري بالمروحة، لوحة اللمس، ThinQ، Wi-Fi

LREL6323S

LG فرن كهربائي 5 شعلات، مقلاة هوائية مدمجة + مروحة حرارية، سعة 6.3 قدم مكعب، التنظيف السهل ®EasyClean + التنظيف الذاتي، لون أسود من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ ™PrintProof، سعة كبيرة، شعلة مزدوجة، توزيع حراري بالمروحة، لوحة اللمس، ThinQ، Wi-Fi

LREL6323S

فرن مصمّم يعرض ميزة المقلاة الهوائية

مقلاة هوائية مدمجة لنكهة مقرمشة لإطعام الحشد

قم بإعداد البطاطس المقلية والأجنحة الساخنة والمزيد دون الحاجة إلى التسخين المسبق أو الحاجة إلى أداة أخرى تشغل مساحة على المنضدة.*

*تُباع صينية المقلاة الهوائية بشكل منفصل.

وفر الوقت وقم بتبسيط حياتك اليومية

وفر الوقت وقم بتبسيط حياتك اليومية

يتحكم تطبيق ®ThinQ في جهاز الطهو عن بُعد، وترسل خدمة العملاء الاستباقية نصائح وتنبيهات مفيدة.

 

حافظ على مظهر فرنك وكأنه جديد

حافظ على مظهر فرنك وكأنه جديد

احصل على فرن نظيف في 10 دقائق فقط مع أسرع ميزة متاحة لتنظيف الفرن.*

*من بين العلامات التجارية الرائدة في مجال الأجهزة المنزلية حسب الاستطلاع الذي أجري في مارس 2020. قد يتطلب التراكم الكثيف جهدًا يدويًا إضافيًا أو استخدام ميزة التنظيف الذاتي الكاملة.

مساحة تسع أكبر ديك رومي (وجوانبك)

مساحة تسع أكبر ديك رومي (وجوانبك)

اطبخ لفرد واحد، أو اطبخ للجميع فهذا الفرن بحجم 6.3 أقدام مكعبة يتمتع بأكبر سعة فرن في فئته.*

*استنادًا إلى الاستطلاع الداخلي لشركة LG (أكتوبر 2018) للأفران الفردية التقليدية بحجم 6.3 التي تعمل بالغاز والكهرباء ذاتية التنظيف، والأفران المزدوجة بحجم 6.9 التي تعمل بالغاز والأفران المزدوجة بحجم 7.3 التي تعمل بالكهرباء.

المزيد من خيارات أواني الطهو

المزيد من خيارات أواني الطهو

مع عنصرين متعددي الاستخدامات في سطح الطهو العلوي، يمكنك استخدام أواني الطهو المناسبة لطعامك.

الشكل 9_LREL6323_شركاء الطبخ-01
قطعة أنيقة لراحتك1

قطعة أنيقة لراحتك

توقف عن الوصول إلى المقالي الساخنة ذات أدوات التحكم المائلة، وضع القوة والوضوح في متناول يدك.

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

السعة
6.3 أقدام مكعبة
الأبعاد (العرض x العمق x الارتفاع)
29 7/8 بوصة × 28 7/8 بوصة × 46 1/2 بوصة
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
الحمل الحراري الحقيقي
ميزة إضافية
التنظيف السهل

كل المواصفات

المواصفات الأساسية

نوع الفرن

فرن فردي

العلامة التجارية

LG

نوع الوقود

كهربائي

اللون الخارجي

فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

نظام الطهي بالفرن

توزيع حراري بالمروحة

ميزات الملاءمة والراحة

نوع تنظيف الفرن

التنظيف السهل ®EasyClean + التنظيف الذاتي

قفل التحكم

نعم

مؤقت المطبخ

نعم

وضع الراحة

نعم

قفل باب الفرن ذاتي التنظيف

تلقائي

طباخ مؤقت

نعم

التصميم / التشطيب

مادة الأكرة

مظهر فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

اللون الخارجي

فولاذ مقاوم للصدأ

نوع التحكم بالفرن

لوحة اللمس

خاصية باب الفرن

نافذة ™WideView

التقنية الذكية

رعاية العملاء الاستباقية

نعم

SmartDiagnosis

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

ميزات الفرن

طاقة عنصر الخبز (واط)

3400

طاقة عنصر الشواء (واط)

4200

نوع الوقود

كهربائي

عدد أوضاع الرف

7

وضع الطهي بالفرن

الخبز، التحمير، القلي بالهواء، التنظيف الذاتي السهل، الخبز مع التوزيع الحراري، التحميص مع التوزيع الحراري، التدفئة

نوع ضوء الفرن

الهالوجين

ميزات الفرن العلوي

طاقة عنصر الخبز (واط)

3400

طاقة عنصر الشواء (واط)

4200

نوع الوقود

كهربائي

عدد أوضاع الرف

7

وضع الطهي بالفرن

الخبز، التحمير، القلي بالهواء، التنظيف الذاتي السهل، الخبز مع التوزيع الحراري، التحميص مع التوزيع الحراري، التدفئة

نوع ضوء الفرن

الهالوجين

