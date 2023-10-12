We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
150 جم دقيق، 2 ملعقة صغيرة بيكنج بودر، 50 جم زبدة مبردة، 150 جم سكر خروع، 2 بيضة، 100 مل حليب، 3 تفاحات مقشرة، منزوع النواة ومقطع إلى شرائح، 2 ملعقة كبيرة سكر خروع، 1 ملعقة صغيرة قرفة مطحونة
تقييم مرتفع
*قد تختلف صور المنتج عن المنتجات الصادرة عن الدولة.