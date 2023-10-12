About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
NANOCELL GAMING أماكن الشراء
NANOCELL GAMING

شخص يرتدي معدات مستقبلية يحمل مسدسًا كبيرًا على خلفية مشرقة.

NanoCell Gaming.
تلفاز يتضمن نقاط تميز لا حصر لها.

مُجهز بجميع المواصفات للألعاب المثيرة من الجيل التالي من تلفازLG NanoCell بما يضفي الحيوية على ألعابك.

سر الألعاب النقية.

تلفاز كبير للألعاب.

جرب ألعابك المفضلة بشكل لم يسبق له مثيل مع المستوى الجديد من الانغماس الذي توفره شاشة تلفاز LG NanoCell فائقة الحجم.

منظر خلفي لرجل وامرأة يجلسان جنبًا إلى جنب أمام تلفاز كبير مثبت على الحائط. الرجل يحمل جهاز تحكم في الألعاب مع لعبة قيادة على الشاشة.

هل تعتقد أنك وجدت تلفازك المثالي؟

أماكن الشراء

مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer)

جميع إعدادات ألعابك في مكان واحد.

يوفر مدير الألعاب إعدادات محسّنة لمختلف أنواع الألعاب بما في ذلك FPS وRPG وRTS. يمكنك الدخول إلى كل شيء في مكان واحد للتحكم بشكل أكبر في إعدادات الصوت والصورة. كما يمكنك أيضًا تبديل تقنيات VRR وAMD FreeSync™. يضمن هذا التحكم الإضافي أن جميع ألعابك ستكون واضحة وسلسة مع تقليل معدلات التأخير والفواصل والتمزق.

تمتع بأكبر قدر من الراحة والملائمة

*قد يختلف مدى توافر تحديثات البرامج وفقًا للطراز والمنطقة.

لوحة تحكم اللعبة

سرعة الدخول إلى الإعدادات أثناء اللعب.

تعد لوحة تحكم اللعبة الجديدة قائمة مبسطة تسمح لك بالتحقق بسرعة من بعض إعدادات مدير اللعبة أثناء اللعب أو إجراء تعديلات عليها. يمكنك العودة إلى مدير اللعبة للوصول إلى المزيد من الإعدادات أو تغيير لون شاشة العرض الرئيسية لأسلوب اللعب أثناء فتح لوحة التحكم.

*سوف تتاح الخدمة اعتبارًا من النصف الثاني من العام.

الألعاب المعززة

تمتع بسرعة ملائمة بجميع الألعاب.

تدعم تقنية NanoCell من إل جي تقنية دولبي فيجن® HDR عند دقة 4K بمعدل تحديث 120 هرتز من أجل ألعاب سريعة للغاية وغامرة ترتقي بتجربتك إلى المستوى القادم. إضافة إلى ذلك، تلبي VRR وALLM وeARC أحدث مواصفات HDMI 2.1 للحد من ضبابية الحركة والظلال وتقديم تجربة رسومات سلسة وخاضعة للمزامنة بدقة عالية.

علامة 4K للألعاب تصل إلى 120 إطارًا في الثانية علامة معدل التحديث المتغير علامة وضع زمن الوصول التلقائي المنخفض علامة قناة عودة الصوت المحسنة

شارع مضاء باللون الوردي مع أداة روبوتية مستقبلية ووحدة تحكم في الألعاب أعلى الصورة. يوجد في الأسفل لقطتين مقربتين للأداة الروبوتية، حيث تقنية VRR متوقفة بالجانب الأيسر غير الواضح بينما تعمل VRR بالجانب الأيمن حيث الصورة الواضحة.

*قد يختلف وقت إصدار تحديثات البرامج الثابتة لتقنية دولبي فيجن® HDR عند 4K 120 هرتز للألعاب حسب الطراز.

*تدعم طرازات NANO99 وNANO95 وNANO90 فقط دقة 4K بمعدل 120 هرتز.

*يدعم طرازا NANO90 وNANO85 فقط تقنية VRR.

تقنية AMD FreeSync™ Premium

تمتع بألعاب وفق أعلى المستويات.

يدعم تلفاز LG NanoCell تقنية AMD FreeSync™ Premium لتقديم معدلات تحديث متغيرة أثناء اللعب. يقلل ذلك بشكل كبير من التقطيع والتمزق من أجل تجربة لعب أكثر وضوحًا وسلاسة.

شاشتا تلفاز متجاورتين تعرضان لعبة إطلاق نار. تظهر الشاشة اليسرى FreeSync في وضع إيقاف التشغيل، بينما تظهر الصورة اليمنى FreeSync في وضع التشغيل.

*تتوافر ميزة AMD FreeSync Premium في طرازي NANO90 و NANO85 فقط.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

هل تعتقد أنك وجدت تلفازك المثالي؟

أماكن الشراء

HGiG

انغمس في لعبتك مع HDR.

بصفتها عضوًا في HGiG ، تعمل LG مع بعض أكبر المطورين والشركات في مجال الألعاب لضمان أفضل تجربة HDR مع تلفازات LG NanoCell. تعمل تقنية HDR على زيادة الواقعية لتغمرك تمامًا في أحدث ألعاب HDR.

صورة متحركة ومنزل صغير بجانب شجرة على مساحة صغيرة في وسط بركة محاطة بأشجار طويلة، إضافة لظهور نص "مع HGIG" في الجزء الأيمن العلوي للإشارة لأن الصورة أكثر إشراقًا وأفضل جودة مقارنةً بتلك التي لا تتميز بها HGiG.

*HGiG هي مجموعة من الشركات المتطوعة بمجال الألعاب وشاشات العرض التلفزيونية التي تلتقي لتحديد الإرشادات العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب ألعاب مستخدمي تقنية HDR.

شراكة مع شركات صناعة الألعاب الرائدة

حزمة الألعاب المثالية.

من تقنيات المستوى التالي إلى شراكات الجيل التالي مع بعض أكبر الأسماء في مجال الألعاب، يقدم تلفاز LG NanoCell الحزمة الكاملة لتجربة ألعاب ملحمية.

*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

اختر تلفاز NANOCELL الخاص بك

تم وضع الأزرار التي تنقلك إلى أماكن الشراء وتشكيلة NANOCELL.