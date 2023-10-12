We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
الاستدامة
وزن خفيف ومواد تعبئة صديقة للبيئة.
تماشيًا مع مبادرة LG للحفاظ على البيئة، صُنِعت تليفزيونات OLED لتكون صديقة للبيئة، حيث حصلت هذه التليفزيونات على شهادة SGS. صُنِعت هذه التليفزيونات بأجزاء أقل وبدون استخدام مواد خطرة مثل معدن الكاديوم (Cd) وفوسفيد الإنديوم (InP)، وتم تعبئتها وتغليفها على نحو ملائم لوصولها إليك بأمان فحسب باستخدام صندوق من الكرتون القابل لإعادة التدوير. تقلِّل كفاءتها في استهلاك الطاقة من تلوث الهواء داخل المنزل أثناء المشاهدة، فضلاً عن أنّها تتميّز بمعدل تدوير عالٍ عندما يحين وقت التخلّص منها.