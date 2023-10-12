About Cookies on This Site

الصور المستخدمة في عرض المنتج أدناه لأغراض التوضيح فقط. برجاء العودة لمعرض الصور أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

صورة رائعة على الشاشة

SELF-LIT OLED

من قلب الظلام الدامس ينبثق النور.

تضيء وحدات بكسل OLED من LG بشكل مستقل مع عدم وجود إضاءة خلفية لتقليل وهجها. الآن، تصبح المناطق المظلمة سوداء تمامًا مع عدم وجود تسرب للضوء أو تأثير هالة. تخيل صورة واضحة بعمق لا مثيل له.
مزيد من المعلومات

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

معالج a9 من الجيل العامل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

جمال يذهل العقول

عقول وراء الجمال. بعد تطورات التعلم الرائعة، يعمل الجيل الخامس من معالجات α9 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي من إل جي على تحسين الأشياء الواقعة بالمقدمة والخلفية لإضافة عمق طبيعي، وتوفير ألوان زاهية ودقيقة بشكل لا يصدق.

مزيد من المعلومات

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

تباين لانهائي

ظلام باهر، أضواء ساطعة

بفضل عدم وجود إضاءة خلفية والقضاء على تأثيرها، تحقق وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة درجات اللون الأسود الأكثر قتامة للحصول على تباين واضح في سائر بيئات الإضاءة. صور أكثر وضوحاً، تمكنك من تحديد التفاصيل الدقيقة التي عادة ما تفوتها عيناك بكل سهولة.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

تفاصيل تحددها درجات الألوان

تتعمق خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية/الاحترافية الجديدة كليًا لتحسين الصورة. كان يجري في السابق تحسين الإطارات فقط. الآن، توفر التقنية الجديدة 5000 كتلة عبر الشاشة للحصول على HDR أكثر وضوحًا وصولاً إلى جميع التفاصيل النهائية.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

صوت محيطي غامر

صوت واقعي كما لو كنت في المشهد

يمزج معالج α9 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الصوت ثنائي القناة ويحوله إلى صوت افتراضي 7.1.2 قناة. تمتع بالشعور بالحركة والفوضى من حولك، تمامًا كما لو كنت الشخصية الرئيسية في الفيلم.

أشخاص يجلسون على أريكة يشاهدون حفلة موسيقية مع ظهور فقاعات تصور الصوت من حولهم.

ThinQ AI و webOS

التلفزيون فقط لأجلك

هل تحتاج إلى إلهام الليالي السينمائية؟ تقدم تمنح تقنية ThinQ التوصيات بناءً على ذوقك. قم بإعداد ملفات تعريفية لكل فرد من أفراد المنزل للتعمق سريعًا في مشاهدة مسلسلاتهم التلفزيونية المفضلة وتلقي تحديثات الأخبار والرياضات المخصصة ذات الصلة.
مزيد من المعلومات

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة باختلاف الدولة.
**قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند تحريرها.
***قد يختلف توافر الأوامر الصوتية حسب الأجهزة والدول

شاشة سلسة

الحد الأدنى من العرض.

لن ترغب في إخفاء تلفزيونك بعد الآن. يتميز التلفزيون بتصميم رقيق بشكل لا يصدق، مما يجعله أكثر ملائمة لمساحتك الخاصة. ضعه في أي مكان واستمتع بمنظر أنيق وصورة واضحة.
مزيد من المعلومات

"مشهد ليلي لتلفزيون OLED CS من إل جي على خزانة في غرفة ذات إضاءة دافئة. مظهر يوضح تلفزيون OLED CS من إل جي بزاوية في مساحة رمادية بالكامل مع ظهور صورة لقمم الجبال على الشاشة. مظهر يوضح تلفزيون OLED CS من إل جي في مساحة معيشة ذات لون بني مع ديكورات أنيقة. مظهر يوضح تلفزيون OLED CS من إل جي في غرفة مشرقة جيدة التهوية مع ظهور زخارف ونباتات الصبار بالغرفة."

*تدعم طرازات 65CS و55CS حامل المعرض.

تجربة سينائية حقيقية

الآن، أنت الشخصية الرئيسية

يتميز التلفزيون بالجمع بين تقنيتي دولبي فيجن آي كيو ودولبي أتموس معًا من أجل تجربة مشاهدة غامرة ومثيرة. باستخدام معالج α9 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي من الجيل الخامس من إل جي، تضيف تقنية دولبي فيجن آي كيو عمقًا استثنائيًا بفضل التفاصيل الدقيقة وتبرز القوام الرقيقً.
مزيد من المعلومات

رجل يجلس على الأريكة يشاهد أحد أفلام الحركة مع ظهور فقاعة ضخمة حوله وحول التلفزيون تصور الانغماس في الفيلم

الترفيه

جميع مفضلاتك في مكان واحد

الاستعداد لليالي السينمائية. جميع الإعدادات التي توفر تجربة مشاهدة غامرة. تطبيقات بث متوافرة تمنحك قدرة البحث عن أي شيء ترغب في مشاهدته تقريبًا. مع منصة نتفليكس1, أمازون برايم2, وأبل تي في +3, plus قنوات إل جي4, عرض ما هو مثير دائماً.

مزيد من المعلومات

ملصق سرقة الأموال من نتفليكس، عجلة الوقت من برايم فيديو، شاهد على أبل تي في بلس.

*قد يختلف توافر المحتوى والتطبيق حسب الدولة أو المنطقة.
**يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراكات منفصلة بخدمات OTT.

ألعاب فائقة

آلة رابحة قوية

ارتق بمستوى لعبك مع أجهزة التلفزيون الأولى في الصناعة لدعم ألعاب دولبي فيجن 4K عند 120 هرتز للحصول على تجربة ألعاب أكثر مرونة وواقعية. تبدوا الحركة فائقة السرعة واضحة وسلسة بفضل وقت الاستجابة البالغ 1 مللي ثانية، والتوافق مع تقنية G-Sync من انفيديا، وتقنية AMD FreeSync Premium، ودعم VRR.
مزيد من المعلومات

شخصان يجلسان على الأريكة ويلعبان لعبة سباق باستخدام وحدة تحكم وتلفزيون OLED G2 من إل جي في غرفة المعيشة

*تعد VRR ضمن مواصفات HDMI 2.1 المعتمدة.

الألعاب السحابية

الدوري الجديد للألعاب

بفضل إضافة GeForce NOW، هناك سحابة كاملة من الألعاب في انتظارك. أعد اكتشاف الألعاب التي تحبها واعثر على ألعاب مفضلة جديدة مباشرة من خلال جهاز التلفزيون.

في مشهد من سايبر بانك 2077 معروض على شاشة OLED من إل جي، يسير المشغل عبر شارع مضاء بالنيون على دراجة نارية

عبوات من الورق المقوى لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي صديقة للبيئة تحمل صور الأشجار والجبال المزدهرة

الاستدامة

وزن خفيف ومواد تعبئة صديقة للبيئة.

تماشيًا مع مبادرة LG للحفاظ على البيئة، صُنِعت تليفزيونات OLED لتكون صديقة للبيئة، حيث حصلت هذه التليفزيونات على شهادة SGS. صُنِعت هذه التليفزيونات بأجزاء أقل وبدون استخدام مواد خطرة مثل معدن الكاديوم (Cd) وفوسفيد الإنديوم (InP)، وتم تعبئتها وتغليفها على نحو ملائم لوصولها إليك بأمان فحسب باستخدام صندوق من الكرتون القابل لإعادة التدوير. تقلِّل كفاءتها في استهلاك الطاقة من تلوث الهواء داخل المنزل أثناء المشاهدة، فضلاً عن أنّها تتميّز بمعدل تدوير عالٍ عندما يحين وقت التخلّص منها.

وزن خفيف ومواد تعبئة صديقة للبيئة. رسالتنا من أجل الحفاظ على الكوكب

*يتم عرض 65G2 فقط في الصورة لأغراض المثال. تتميز جميع طرازات LG OLED لعام 2022 بتغليف صديق للبيئة.
**يوضع ملصق البصمة "تقليل ثاني أكسيد الكربون" على طرازي 65G2 و65C2. تتميز جميع طرازات G2 وC2 الأخرى بملصق "تم قياس ثاني أكسيد الكربون".

1. يلزم وجود اشتراك في بث Netflix.
2. Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com, Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها، وتُطبق عضوية Amazon Prime و/أو رسوم Prime Video. يرجى مراجعة شروط primevideo.com لمزيد من التفاصيل.
3. يلزم وجود اشتراك في Apple TV+. Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، وهي شركة مسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.
4. قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب الدولة

