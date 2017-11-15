We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 2017「Life's Good with HOPE希望。傳愛」希望起飛最佳希望團隊得獎公告
LG 2017「Life's Good with HOPE希望。傳愛」希望起飛，五組大學生以潛能開發、才藝發展以及城市探索體驗相關課程，於暑假期間前進偏鄉，帶領孩子希望起飛，過程中大學生記錄下與孩子們的互動時光，親自剪輯成影片，在「Life's Good with hope 希望。傳愛」活動官網，進行為期一個月的感動大票選，投票已於十月底結束。依評分標準規定，主辦單位根據各組提供影片內容，以網友投票 (35%) 及評審委員 (65%) 分數加總後，最高分之組別即為最佳希望團隊。
最佳希望團隊得獎名單公告如下：
項目 學校 社團 企劃
1 國立彰化師範大學 山地服務社 106暑期社區服務實施計畫
恭喜得獎組別，台灣 LG 電子將以郵件及電話通知得獎組別，後續相關資訊如下：
1. 依活動辦法規定，主辦單位將於活動網站公布得獎名單，並以郵件及電話通知得獎事宜，並在近期寄出獎項。
2. 詳細注意事項請參考「Life's Good with HOPE希望。傳愛」官網，如有任何問題請洽詢：
聯絡人林小姐，電話 (02)2775-2612#630、信箱lindsay.lin@prestigepr.com.tw，謝謝。
