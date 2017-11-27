We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 會員填問卷 送生活健康禮盒 得獎名單
親愛的 LG 會員您好：
感謝您完成廣告印象調查問卷，為了感謝您的寶貴意見，下列30位會員可以獲得「LG生活健康禮盒乙份」LG 將會於 12月31日前寄送至您所提供的連絡地址。
序號
得獎者姓名
連絡電話
1
周O玲
0915****770
2
陳O源
0988****079
3
張O勛
0966****369
4
劉O成
0955****693
5
黃O嘉
0931****733
6
王O華
0928****285
7
翁O瑄
0931****575
8
吳O穎
0908****828
9
蔡O鈴
0939****979
10
林O錫
0928****968
11
鄭O緯
0933****894
12
周O峰
0923****642
13
黃O仁
0987****064
14
黃O昌
0918****206
15
李O勳
0970****033
16
陳O憲
0972****131
17
葉O宏
0918****263
18
許O福
0919****151
19
鍾O
0936****283
20
吳O林
0921****885
21
劉O璇
0933****622
22
林O弘
0936****646
23
張O棚
0911****340
24
許O堅
0935****795
25
蕭O偉
0908****193
26
李O姍
0908****433
27
沈O慧
0933****857
28
蘇O元
0926****325
29
錢O俊
0934****622
30
江O澤
0910****737
