LG 會員填問卷 送生活健康禮盒 得獎名單

CORPORATE 11/27/2017
    親愛的 LG 會員您好：

    感謝您完成廣告印象調查問卷，為了感謝您的寶貴意見，下列30位會員可以獲得「LG生活健康禮盒乙份」LG 將會於 12月31日前寄送至您所提供的連絡地址。

    序號

    得獎者姓名

    連絡電話

    1

    周O玲

    0915****770

    2

    陳O源

    0988****079

    3

    張O勛

    0966****369

    4

    劉O成

    0955****693

    5

    黃O嘉

    0931****733

    6

    王O華

    0928****285

    7

    翁O瑄

    0931****575

    8

    吳O穎

    0908****828

    9

    蔡O鈴

    0939****979

    10

    林O錫

    0928****968

    11

    鄭O緯

    0933****894

    12

    周O峰

    0923****642

    13

    黃O仁

    0987****064

    14

    黃O昌

    0918****206

    15

    李O勳

    0970****033

    16

    陳O憲

    0972****131

    17

    葉O宏

    0918****263

    18

    許O福

    0919****151

    19

    鍾O

    0936****283

    20

    吳O林

    0921****885

    21

    劉O璇

    0933****622

    22

    林O弘

    0936****646

    23

    張O棚

    0911****340

    24

    許O堅

    0935****795

    25

    蕭O偉

    0908****193

    26

    李O姍

    0908****433

    27

    沈O慧

    0933****857

    28

    蘇O元

    0926****325

    29

    錢O俊

    0934****622

    30

    江O澤

    0910****737

