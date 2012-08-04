Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PuriCare™ 360°空氣清淨機 - 寵物功能增加版二代/建議適用30坪(雙層)

AS101DBY0

PuriCare™ 360°空氣清淨機 - 寵物功能增加版二代/建議適用30坪(雙層)

正面打開

LG PuriCare™ 360°空氣清淨機 - 寵物功能增加版二代
獨家亮點

多重過濾系統的淨化技術

清新空氣傳播更快更遠

與毛孩一同享受暢快呼吸

保護家人，遠離過敏

經英國過敏協會(BAF) 認證

使用濾網可減少引起過敏的物質

經韓國空氣淨化協會認證

經韓國空氣淨化協會(CA) 認證，可有效減少五種有害氣體。

360˚ 全方位空氣清淨

強力淨化您身邊的空氣

無論將它放置於何處，LG PuriCare™360°空氣清淨機都能360度全面淨化。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。
**PuriCare™ 空氣清淨機可自動偵測室內空氣品質，並透過機器側面的燈號指示器來顯示目前的空氣品質。指示燈號共有四種顏色：紅色、橙色、黃色和綠色。紅色表示空氣品質差，綠色表示空氣品質最好。

多重過濾系統為您提供潔淨空氣

多重過濾系統可捕捉懸浮微粒(去除率達99.999%*)、灰塵、細菌、病毒、過敏原和異味成分。

*由韓國建設生活環境試驗研究院(KCL)測試，懸浮微粒指0.01µm顆粒，測試時間達38分鐘所得測試結果。本測試結果係於測試環境中進行所得，測試結果可能因實驗條件不同而有差異。

此圖片顯示了產品中的三層濾網

根據顏色來了解空氣品質

透過即時的燈色回饋來簡化空氣品質檢查方式，檢測看不見的污染物。

此圖片以顏色來展示空氣品質

清淨循環扇

提升乾淨空氣吹送距離

由 LGE 內部研發實驗室測試，與LG無清淨循環扇技術的型號相比，此型號在清淨和過濾空氣方面，速度提升，因此能夠改善您家中的空氣品質。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。
**由 LGE 內部研發實驗室測試。實驗條件：在 1309 立方公尺（11.0 x 3.4 x 35公尺）的室內進行，測試產品型號為AS351NNFA，溫度為 25±1.0℃ ，風速設定為Turbo Mode。藉由測量與測試產品之距離來測量空氣速度。距測試產品 9m、距地面 3.3 公尺高度處風速為 0.26m/s。本測試結果係於測試環境中進行所得，測試結果可能因實驗條件不同而有差異。

寵物加強模式

自由呼吸，快樂毛孩生活

LG 的寵物加強功能，能有效消除寵物的氣味和毛髮，確保家裡保持清新乾淨。

此人與寵物在一起，看起來很開心，而產品的寵物模式正在運作

空氣更清新，減少寵物毛髮

由 LGE 內部研發實驗室測試，與LG非寵物模式型號相比，寵物模式型號針對靠近地板的寵物毛髮，平均可提升過濾30%左右，幫助您打造更乾淨、清新的家。濾網包含能輕鬆更換的毛髮過濾濾網。

減少寵物異味，提供新鮮空氣

光觸媒濾網相較標準濾網，可提高94%除臭效果，去除寵物異味，
幫助您保持居家清新乾淨。

*由 LG 內部研發實驗室測試，實驗條件：在寵物咖啡廳的 132m2 區域內進行測試，以使用寵物模式的 AS309DNP型號 和自動模式的AS309DWA型號測試，測量底層濾網中收集到的灰塵和毛髮量的重量。本測試結果係於測試環境中進行所得，測試結果可能因實驗條件不同而有差異。
**由 TÜV德國萊茵測試，實驗條件：在 8 立方公尺、攝氏溫度( 23 ± 5)度、相對濕度( 55 ±15) % 的實驗室中，以測試型號AS201NNFA 進行光觸媒濾網與標準濾網之除臭效果比較。本測試結果係於測試環境中進行所得，測試結果可能因實驗條件不同而有差異。

過敏防護

過敏防護讓每次呼吸都舒適

UVnano可去除 99.99% 的細菌，為您提供值得信賴的乾淨、安全的空氣。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。
****經 TÜV德國萊茵測試。實驗條件：測試型號AS352NGHA含內建UV LED模組，於攝氏溫度 (25 ± 2)度、相對濕度 (50 ±10) % 的實驗室中，運轉1級風速共2小時。測試結果為對金黃色葡萄球菌(ATCC 6538P)、表皮葡萄球菌(ATCC 12228)、肺炎克雷伯菌(ATCC 4352)殺菌效率達99.99%以上。本測試結果係於測試環境中進行所得，測試結果可能因實驗條件不同而有差異。

360 度全方位設計

高質感的未來主義設計

此設計能美化、搭配任何房間，而中間的氣氛燈增添了空間氛圍。

內裝和產品非常協調

從不同角度展示產品

智慧空氣照護

利用 LG ThinQ™
來掌控空氣品質

使用 ThinQ™ 遠端操控開啟產品，即使不在家，也能讓家人擁有清新空氣。

您可以使用手機應用程式來控制產品

*LG SmartThinQ 現已更名為 LG ThinQ™。

@柴犬Nana和阿楞的一天

應該很多追蹤比較久的粉絲都知道
我們家一直都有使用 LG Global的 PuriCare™ 360°空氣清淨機
現在竟然推出 ⭐️寵物功能增強版二代⭐️ 啦～
查看全文

*能源等級：1級
**能源效率值CASR/W(Dust)：0.172 (cmm)
***待機功率：2.00(w)

摘要

尺寸

產品尺寸：寬x高x深 (mm)
377 x 1100 x 377
產品重量 (kg)
20.6
360˚全方位的乾淨
Yes
THINQ (WI-FI)
Yes

基本規格

  • 功率輸入 (W)

    72

  • 電源供應器 (V/Hz)

    110V / 60Hz

  • 顏色

    奶茶棕

  • 顯示（方法）

    LED + 觸控按鈕

  • 能源等級

    1級

  • 風扇馬達類型

    變頻馬達

  • 噪音（高 / 低，dB）

    53 / 26

  • CASR (CMM)

    12.34

  • 能源效率值 CASR/W (Dust)

    0.172

  • 建議適用坪數(坪)

    30.0

  • 適用坪數(坪)

    19

尺寸和重量

  • 產品重量 (kg)

    20.6

  • 運輸重量 (kg)

    24.0

  • 產品尺寸：寬x高x深 (mm)

    377 x 1100 x 377

  • 包裝尺寸：寬x高x深 (mm)

    450 x 1195 x 450

  • 淨重 (g)

    20600

功能

  • 嬰兒模式

  • 兒童安全鎖

  • 風扇模式/循環扇風速

    5 級速（自動/弱/中/強/Turbo）

  • 風扇模式/清淨風速

    5 級速（自動/弱/中/強/Turbo）

  • 濾網更換提醒

  • 奈米離子產生器

  • 異味顯示

  • 懸浮微粒密度顯示

  • 寵物模式

  • 淨化模式/自動模式

  • 淨化模式/循環扇模式

  • 淨化模式/雙層模式

  • 淨化模式/單層模式

  • 遙控器

  • 感應器

    粉塵 (PM1.0) / 異味

  • 睡眠定時器

    2/4/8/12 小時

  • 智慧指示器（空氣品質）

    4 段（非常差→好）紅色/橙色/黃色/綠色

  • 智慧指示器（懸浮微粒）

    PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10

  • UVnano

過濾器

  • 空氣淨化器濾網

    360˚ V-寵物版濾網 (光觸媒活性碳除臭濾網、毛髮專用濾網、HEPA 濾網)

  • 過濾等級

    H13

智慧功能

  • 自動開關

  • AQI 狀態/報告

  • 智慧型診斷

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

證書/獎項

  • BAF 認證 (British Allergy Association)

合規性

  • 原產國

    韓國

  • 產品類型（型號名稱）

    AS101DBY0.ATT

