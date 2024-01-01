We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AS401WWK1
LG韓國原裝進口 空氣清淨機(驅蚊Wi-Fi版)
(0)
所有規格
產品規格
-
顏色
典雅白
-
電源供應
110 V / 60 Hz
-
CADR值 (單位:m3/h)
278
-
產品尺寸 (寬 x 高 x 深)
295 mm × 779 mm × 308 mm
-
重量
8.3 kg
保固
-
智慧變頻馬達
10年
使用者評論
