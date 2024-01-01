We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MD161QPK1
PuriCare™ WiFi變頻除濕機-粉紅/16公升
(0)
摘要
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
粉紅
-
電源供應
110V/60Hz
-
除濕容量/日
16 公升
-
水箱容量
5.3公升
-
連續排水
Yes
-
奈米離子
Yes
-
WiFi遠控
Yes
-
機體自動乾燥
Yes
-
產品尺寸
W415 x H685 x D296mm
-
外箱尺寸
W481 x H785 x D362mm
-
產品重量
17.1 kg
-
外箱重量(含產品)
19.7 kg
-
產地
中國
配件
-
烘鞋Y字型配件
Yes
-
乾燥衣櫥配件
Yes
保固
-
變頻壓縮機
10年
-
變頻馬達
10年
-
全機
3年
使用者評論
